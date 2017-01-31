35°
News

River Dental raffle to help dentists make a difference

scott kovacevic
| 31st Jan 2017 6:28 PM
FILLING A NEED: Dr Tim Topalov and Rita Sok will be travelling abroad with the help of River Dental's fundraiser.
FILLING A NEED: Dr Tim Topalov and Rita Sok will be travelling abroad with the help of River Dental's fundraiser. Scott Kovacevic

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HIS first trip to Cambodia drilled the reality of overseas dental health into Dr Tim Topalov very quickly.

A reality, he said, which has been impossible to forget.

"It's very hard not to go back.

"They rely solely on dentists who come from outside the country to spend time there.”

Now a frequent visitor to Cambodia and, more recently, Kathmandu, Dr Topalov and his River Dental practice are fundraising in an effort to help others join him.

Dr Topalov said inspiration came in Cambodia when he was working with a group from the Hunter Valley and asked how so many could afford to make the trip.

"They said 'we run a raffle and we let the patients know we want to come over and that helps fund the travel for the girls'.”

So far, more than $3500 has been raised since the raffle started in November, and everyone who heard about it was getting on board.

"The support's been great when people see the work I do over there.

"Everyone in the practice wants to come over.”

Hoping to fund two trips with the raffle Dr Topalov said there was no final goal in mind, but stressed it was all about funding others who want to make the journey.

"I'm happy to pay my own way,” he said.

"It's for staff who want to come and donate their time.”

While this will be his fourth trip to Cambodia it is only his second to Kathmandu, a privilege he had to show George Manos, the founder of the Project Yeti Dental Clinic, he was worthy of.

Now, with Mr Manos' approval, Dr Topalov is eager to continue offering a helping hand in Nepal to as many people as possible.

"You basically get in, see as many patients as you can, get as much work in as you can and then get out.”

He said the chance to see a new perspective on the world was eye opening.

"It's fairly cliche but you're also seeing that culture at the grass root level, as it is, as the people live; not glossed over by taking bus tours and looking and saying 'oh isn't it sad'.”

"When you're helping them, it's amazing how much they're helping you.”

Prizes to be won in the raffle include two nights accommodation at Mantra Sun City for a family of four, a crown donated by Advanced Denture Clinic valued at $1550, two member tickets to a Brisbane Broncos game of the winner's choice and a $100 voucher for the Phoenix Hotel. Tickets are $2 each, or three for $5.

Donations and contributions can be made through the gofundmepage, Riverdental team servicing others, and more information is available on the River Dental Facebook page.

Gympie Times

Topics:  dental dental care fundraising health life raffle

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Check out the explosion of colour and fun at GOMA.

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

River Dental raffle to help dentists make a difference

River Dental raffle to help dentists make a difference

HIS first trip to Cambodia drilled the reality of overseas dental health into Dr Tim Topalov very quickly.

Business gets tough as RSL Club threatens to move out

BATTLEGROUND: Gympie RSL club and sub-brach HQ.

Gympie RSL club threatens to move out in lease talks

Lighting up just got even trickier in our national parks

New smoking laws come into effect in the morning.

Be even more careful where you light up from now on

Gympie: Come together, lift with Scott

HOLDING ON: Scott Hoare recently returned to Coogee Beach in his wheelchair, the site of the freak accident that left him a tetraplegic.

Charity auction to help Gympie legend.

Local Partners

New laws ban young children from quads in Qld

AS OF today, children under the age of eight will be prohibited from riding quad bikes and utility off-road vehicles being used on roads

Action all round for Gympie's national celebration day

Australia day fun at Nelsen reserve Angus Warne.

THE shade was the place to be in Nelson Reserve for Australia Day.

New Muster director champions local voices

ALL THE RIGHT NOTES: New Gympie Muster festival director Melinda Wells and executive director David Gibson.

New festival director working to keep local music humming along.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Who's on the Gympie Meals on Wheels roster this week?

SPECIAL DELIVERY: Who's on the Gympie Meals on Wheels volunteer roster this week?

Meals on Wheels roster

I'm A Celebrity stars get Halal snacks

I'm A Celebrity stars get Halal snacks

COMEDIAN Nazeem Hussain gets halal critters in first I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! tucker trial

  • TV

  • 31st Jan 2017 8:30 PM

New Muster director champions local voices

ALL THE RIGHT NOTES: New Gympie Muster festival director Melinda Wells and executive director David Gibson.

New festival director working to keep local music humming along.

WATCH: 800 Words stars talk about series return

Michelle Langstone and Erik Thomson star in the TV series 800 Words.

ERIK Thomson and Michelle Langstone discuss Fiona and George's kiss.

Alter Bridge supports announced

Like A Storm announced as supports for Alter Bridge who will be touring AUstralia. Photo Contributed

New Zealand brothers announced as supports

Peter Capaldi quits from Doctor Who

Whovians, get those tissues ready - The Doctor is out of here.

Alice strikes radio gold in Tamworth

MUSIC TO OUR EARS: Local singer-songwriter Alice Benfer.

IT'S been a hell of a week for local singer-songwriter Alice Benfer.

My Kitchen Rules' return tops ratings

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

NINE'S Married At First Sight out-rated by Sevens' Bride & Prejudice

COUNTRY LIVING IN TOWN!!

4 Opal St, Southside 4570

House 2 1 1 $239,000

This home offers the best of all worlds acreage living just minutes to all conveniences. This neatly presented 2 bedroom home provides ease of low maintenance...

TRANQUILITY PLUS!

212 De Castella Road, The Palms 4570

House 3 2 5 $539,000

Nestled in in your own private parklike gardens is this beautiful home which offers privacy, peace and quiet. Situated on 1.69 ha (4.17acres) at the end of the...

GREAT FIXER UPPER

50 Chatsworth Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 $195,000

Calling renovators, handymen or budget buyers. This solid hardwood framed home needs your attention. Set on a fully fenced, gently sloping 1005m2 (quarter...

you would love 2 live here!

91 Kirsten Drive, Curra 4570

3 2 2 $315,000!

Looking for that one special place to buy and make all yours? Then this is it! Just the perfect property to start up your own country lifestyle, away from the...

escape 2 the country!

129 Settlement Road, Curra 4570

3 2 1 Offers over...

Get away from the rush of suburban life in this relaxed semi-rural setting close to the conveniences of town! There is nothing more to do at this modern 3 bedroom...

time 2 relax and enjoy the good life!

79 Kirsten Drive, Curra 4570

3 2 4 $310,000!

Is it time to move to the country and just sit back and relax and enjoy the good life? Well if it is, then this is just the perfect property to do just that!

need 2 pinch yourself!

19 Farleys Lane, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 4 $436,000!

Wow! Wow and WOW!! That surely sums up this stunning four bedroom, two bathroom split level home of epic proportions. So if you are looking for a very nice home...

EXTRA, EXTRA, READ ALL ABOUT IT!

21 Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

House 4 1 6 $279,000

Would you like a large town block in the evergreen Gympie Southside with easy access to schools, shopping and medical facilities? New to the market is a four...

HURRY, OPPORTUNITY IS KNOCKING

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $285,000

Don't put off seeing this home or you'll pass up a rare buy. On offer is a spacious brick home on a large parcel of land. - Spacious brick home boosts 3 great...

PRETTY RARE !!

124 Gleneagles Drive, Curra 4570

4 2 2 Auction

An amazing and immaculate home on approx 1.5 acres, backing onto a huge lake where wildlife abounds imagine that! The near new 4 bedroom brick home has a full...

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

Coastal unit market on the rise

The Mooloolaba Esplanade is a changing landscape.

Sunny Coast offers blue skies for unit buyers

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

NOW SELLING: $1 billion retirement village officially opens

An artist impression of what the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield will look like.

Residents will start moving in this year

Market swell hits Cooloola Coast

SUMMER SUCCESS: The Cooloola Coast property market is heating up for agents like Robin Creighton.

One agent has been receiving 15 calls a day since Christmas.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!