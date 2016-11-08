Risks of mozzie invasion

NOT all Gyumpie region's winged invaders are as welcome as the butterflies which have brought joy to many residents, especially gardeners and photographers.

Most annoying and potentially dangerous of all are the mosquitoes, now breeding up like mad across the region.

A bit of rain and a lot of heat make perfect conditions if the rain collects in pot plant bases, old tyres, buckets or anything else outside.

Not far to the north, more than 60 cases of mosquito-borne illnesses have been diagnosed this year and hospital authorities warn there is more to come because of perfect breeding conditions.

Gympie Regional Council medical officer Dr Rod Day said he was not aware of any serious problems around here yet, but anyone whose home has any potential mozzie access spots will be able to tell you they are about.

Barmah forest and ross river fevers are the two most likely diseases that residents can get from mosquitoes.

Doctors say these are the most common diseases people are likely to get from mosquitoes and are themselves good enough reason to break out the repellent or the coils.

Although teh viruses are not always long lasting in their effects, they can be and doctors say joint pain can persist for three to six months and can be disabling.

The most commonly affected joints are ankles, wrists, knees and fingers.

Another risk is dengue fever, carried by the mosquito species Aedes aegypti, which has been found in Goomeri.

And a confirmed case of dengue fever was reported in the South Burnett regin, although it is thought the victim caught the illness elsewhere.

The Aedes mosquito is commonly found around human habitation and like to rest in dark places such as under tables and bites during the daytime.