30°
News

Ride-on mower among hefty theft from shed

Francesca Mcmackin
| 28th Sep 2016 10:45 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE are easier things to steal than a ride-on mower, but that's just one of the items thieves have managed to take from a Tamaree shed.

Police are appealing for information after machinery and tools were stolen from the locked shed on Tamaree Rd, and believe the thieves must have used a ute or trailer. 

The items were stolen some time between September 13-27, and include a John Deere D100 ride-on mower, chemicals, crowbars, and multiple Ryobi products including a chain saw, hedge trimmer, whipper snipper, lawn mower, shovels, clamps and garden spray. 

Police have asked anyone who saw suspicious behaviour on Tamaree Rd during that time to come forward. 

That includes anyone who saw large amounts of equipment being transported in the area.

Information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppers.com.au.

Gympie Times

Topics:  crime, gympie, police, theft

Southside family devastated after roaming dogs kill chooks

Southside family devastated after roaming dogs kill chooks

SHARON Bothams was woken by her dog barking this morning at about 1am.

Gympie region feedlot accused of ripping off backpackers

The Fair Work Ombudsman has commenced legal action against a Goomeri feedlot for allegedly underpaying six backpackers a total of $38,000.

A Gympie region feedlot is accused of ripping off UK backpackers

After Fredman, councillors fight to regain debating rights

DEBATING RIGHTS: Gympie region councillors. with Cr James Cochrane second from left, will today be asked to vote on a motion to restore their rights to raise urgent issues without notice and without a mayoral veto.

Gympie reigon councillors consider motion

Councillors must unite against 'duopoly' or be 'irrelevant'

The Gympie Regional Council

Letter writer urges new councillors to unite against 'duopoly'

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

HOLIDAY GUIDE: Just one week left, here's what's on

Love Lego? Don't miss the Gympie Regional Library's Lego competition!

Don't let the kids drive you batty these school holidays

Latest deals and offers

Channel 9 orders second season of Doctor Doctor

Channel 9 orders second season of Doctor Doctor

RURAL medical drama finds a loyal following after being rushed to our screens.

  • TV

  • 28th Sep 2016 10:15 AM

Katy Perry gets naked to encourage people to vote

Katy Perry in Funny Or Die sketch

Katy Perry has stripped naked for a comedy video

Jogging Tom Hanks crashes wedding in Central Park

Tom Hanks stopped for a selfie with this bride and groom

MOVIE REVIEW: Storks delivers family fun

A scene from the movie Storks.

ANIMATION can be hit or miss but when it hits, it hits hard.

Nick 'the snake' to call the shots on Survivor jury

Australian Survivor contestant Nick Iadanza.

LATEST evictee is out of the game but will still have a say.

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber split

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber have split after 11 years together.

Why Chris Hemsworth was spotted wearing nail polish

RED CARPET: Do you think Chris Hemsworth is the typical unpolished but well-natured Aussie bloke?

He's now officially the best bloke in Australia

BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME!

Lot 1 (90) Dan Meurant Dve, Curra 4570

Residential Land First Home Buyers Alert - This high set affordable property is ready ... $95,000

First Home Buyers Alert - This high set affordable property is ready for you to build your dream home. Great piece of land approx 1.5 acre with bitumen road...

Serious Vendor.. Great Home.. Bush at rear

98 Investigator Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 2 $265,000 NEG

Vendor wants his home sold !! So if you are looking for a great buy, dont miss out on this lovely home. High Raked ceilings with exposed timber beams and timber...

The Perfect Match with Shed

9 Elanda Court, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 4 $360,000 O/Over

Perfect side access for the boat or motor-home AND a perfect 4 Bedroom, 4 years young, executive home stylishly designed for modern day living. The open plan...

Lovely Bush Setting Price Reduced

50 DISCOVERY DRIVE, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 2 $260,000 O/...

This is your opportunity to secure a spotless 3 bedroom lowset home situated on a large landscaped half acre (2029m2) property that features a peaceful reserve at...

BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME HERE!

43 (Lot 30) Old Veteran Road, Veteran 4570

Residential Land Lot 30 - 43 Old Veteran Road, Veteran 7107m2 block with 80 ... $135,000

Lot 30 - 43 Old Veteran Road, Veteran 7107m2 block with 80 meter + bitumen sealed driveway, power and phone available at site, great views to the northerly...

East Deep Creek QLD 4570

Lot 3 East Deep Creek Road, East Deep Creek 4570

Residential Land 26 acres that's only minutes to C.B.D. on the Eastern Side of ... $260,000

26 acres that's only minutes to C.B.D. on the Eastern Side of Gympie. Enjoy life in the country while keeping town facilities close by. The land is undulated...

HIGHWAY FRONTAGE OPPORTUNITY

Gympie 4570

Commercial 0 0 $469,000

Position your business here or reap the rental returns. Currently leased for $40,950 plus GST per annum, lease expires 24/11/2016. The 1991m2 allotment zoned...

Renovate Me and Profit!

9 Hilton Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $199,000

Bring the hammer and nails this renovator has great potential. Three good sized bedrooms, functional kitchen with dishwasher. Open plan living with reverse cycle...

CALICO CREEK CHARACTER CLASSIC

298 Calico Creek Road, Calico Creek 4570

House 4 1 5 $325,000

Steeped in history is the old headmaster's home from days gone by. This home is set on 1012m2 fenced block that is surrounded by a much larger rural property...

PRIVACY PLUS

Talegalla Weir 4650

Residential Land 0 0 $159,000

If it's privacy you crave and you don't want to see any neighbours then this flat to gently undulating property could be what you are looking for. 42.5 acres...

Gympie Century 21 owner forges his own path

ON THE ROAD TO SUCCESS: Billy Mitchell (right) with Queensland franchise manager at Century 21, Glenn Stanton.

It's been a meteoric rise over the past few years for Billy Mitchell

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Huge Gunalda service station set to open by December

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

The massive servo is the biggest United development in Queensland.

Highway upgrade drives momentum in affordable market

Accessibility and affordability are keeping interest high

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'