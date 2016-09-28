Ride-on mower among hefty theft from shed

THERE are easier things to steal than a ride-on mower, but that's just one of the items thieves have managed to take from a Tamaree shed.

Police are appealing for information after machinery and tools were stolen from the locked shed on Tamaree Rd, and believe the thieves must have used a ute or trailer.

The items were stolen some time between September 13-27, and include a John Deere D100 ride-on mower, chemicals, crowbars, and multiple Ryobi products including a chain saw, hedge trimmer, whipper snipper, lawn mower, shovels, clamps and garden spray.

Police have asked anyone who saw suspicious behaviour on Tamaree Rd during that time to come forward.

That includes anyone who saw large amounts of equipment being transported in the area.

Information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppers.com.au.