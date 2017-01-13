Revive and survive the drive

RELAX: Cairns locals Georgie Montague, Rod English and their 12-year-old dog Worm say the importance of stopping on the road has only grown as they've gotten older.

THE holidays are always a busy time for the all-volunteer staff at the Gunalda Driver Reviver rest stop.

The stop is run by the Gympie Lions, Gympie South Lions, the Glenwood Lions and members of the local Progress Assocation.

Located on the Bruce Hwy just before the turn-off to Gunalda, it is a lifeline for the many thousands of drivers making long trips up and down the east coast this holiday season.

With the highway narrowing through the area, it's become something of a blackspot for car crashes.

Statistics from Queensland Police show the peak time for fatigue-related incidents are between 2am and 6am and between 2pm and 4pm.

Incidents peak during the holiday season.

It's become such a risk that fatigue is listed as one of the Fatal Five for the police road safety campaign.

It's a message clearly received for Cairns locals Georgie Montague, Rod English and their 12-year-old dog Worm, who say the importance of stopping on the road has only grown as they've gotten older.

A statement released by the police said the current maximum recommended driving time before taking a break was two hours.

The driver reviver stop is open on select days from 7am to 7pm, and it's worth a stop and pop in when you see the signs.