36°
News

REVEALED: Rise in pedestrian and motorcycle deaths

5th Nov 2016 6:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RACQ has expressed shock at Queensland's road toll after a rise in pedestrian and motorcycle deaths this year.

The State's peak motoring body revealed 28 pedestrians had died during 2016, 11 more than the same time last year and 49 motorcyclists had died, a rise of four.

RACQ's Lauren Ritchie said to decrease the road toll all road users needed to take care.

"Every year we want to see the road toll drop, whether that relates to those behind the wheel, on a bike or on foot," she said.

"Pedestrians and motorcyclists are some of our most vulnerable road users. They don't have the protection of a car that motorists do, and will come off second best in a crash with a vehicle.

"We're heading into the most dangerous time of year on our roads, so please take the road rules seriously.

"Pedestrians are susceptible to distractions such as texting, talking on the phone and listening to music so it is vital they look before stepping onto the road."

RACQ LifeFlight critical care doctor Matthew Mulkeen said the rescue helicopter service had been to four serious motorcycle crashes in the past week alone.

"The extent of injuries to bike riders can be horrific and in many cases they're severely injured when we arrive on the scene," he said.

"Sadly many patients pass away at the scene or in hospital soon after a motorcycle crash. If they do survive often the injuries are life threatening or life changing."

The current Queensland road toll is 199, down by four on the same time last year.

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  crash racq toowoomba

Gympie council dramas only lead to more questions

Gympie council dramas only lead to more questions

Drama surrounds the Gympie Regional Council and has most likely not yet reached critical mass. Watch this space.

Tin Can Bay needs and wants a jetty at Norman Pt

PRO JETTY: Tin Can Bay Tourism Park owner operator Melanie May argues a strong case for a jetty at Norman Point.

Tin Can Bay needs and wants a jetty at Norman Pt: letters to editor

10 places to keep cool in the Gympie region this weekend

Ryley, Lacey and Cameron Lee enjoy a dip in the Mary River.

Get out of the scorching sun and into some these super cool spots

New life for Winston House

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST: Marg and John Cochrane at the old Winston house building, now on the market in Gympie.

Winston House is open for buyer offers as of now

Local Partners

James Nash readers excel in challenge

James Nash students place second in Readers Cup Challenge

Goblins and ghouls come out to party at Widgee

TRICKSTERS: Monique Parkhill (left) and Taylor Edwards were dressed for the occasion at last Friday's Halloween party at Widgee.

Halloween fun at Widgee

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Plans to revive Rattler unveiled in volunteer event

The Valley Rattler.

Organisers share plans to revive Rattler in meet-and-greet

What's on around Gympie region this weekend

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary for October 4-6

Michael Buble's son, 3, diagnosed with cancer

Michael Buble's son, 3, diagnosed with cancer

MICHAEL Buble has confirmed the devastating news that his eldest son Noah, three, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Robin Williams' widow claims dementia killed him

Susan Schneider and late husband Robin Williams

Comedian's widow says dementia led to suicide.

Book highlights key life skills for girls

Author Kaz Cooke has published a new book for younger girls.

Writer Kaz Cooke has sage advice for parents of tweens

TV Insider: Miranda Kerr on dealing with model life

Miranda Kerr pictured on the set of the TV series Australia's Next Top Model.

The Aussie supermodel talks the power of good thinking

Aubrey Plaza and Michael Cera almost wed in vegas

Aubrey Plaza had secret relationship with Michael Cera

Kendall Jenner buys $52,000 couch

'Boa' by Edra couch posted by Edra on Twitter

Why would a couch cost $52k?

Teresa Palmer: Mel Gibson is 'the best'

Mel Gibson has a 'childlike' nature

walk 2 town!

90 Monkland Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 $209,000!

Looking for a classic Gympie home, at a great price and in a great location? Then you simply must not, cannot, go past this little beauty. Perfect investment...

MUST BE SOLD!!

Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT

Renovation needed on this home in a great location on a huge 1287m2 allotment. The home interior is tongue and grove, with hardwood flooring and frame. The view...

MAGNIFICENT COUNTRY

Wolvi 4570

House 3 1 4 $495,000

Horse lovers, you've found your paradise with this magnificent 30 acre (12ha) property situated approximately 18kms east of Gympie in the picturesque high rainfall...

A FAMILY HOME THAT WILL WOW YOU!

17 Primrose Ct, Gympie 4570

House 4 3 2 $450,000

Let this magical property with breathtaking views from the deck wow you from the moment you enter. Built for luxury this property will impress the most discerning...

A SOLID INVESTMENT/FIRST HOME

12 McLellan Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Sit on the back deck and enjoy the great mountain views to the east. * 3 bedrooms, 2 with built-ins * Located close to schools and town, in a good...

Oh !! what a FEELING !!

2 Cerebus Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land Excellent position, Bush at Rear, land size 2501m2, with a 6x6 shed ... $155,000

Excellent position, Bush at Rear, land size 2501m2, with a 6x6 shed with concrete floor and power. Water is connected to the shed, and also a small water tank at...

LOOK at ME

12 Norfolk Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $299,000...

This property is a real surprise package which would happily rollover from weekender to being your retirement home. The size of the amazing open living space is...

Secret Oasis at the end of a Cul-De-Sac

19 Norfolk Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $380,000

This exclusively listed impressive brick home set among beautiful established gardens is an oasis at the end of a quiet Cul-de-sac waiting for you to make it your...

time 2 stop dreaming and just do it!

23 Heather Street, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 2 TOP BUY @...

Stop dreaming about it and start living the dream instead. Great position! Great outlook! Great price! Now all you need to do is build yourself a GREAT new home!

QUALITY LIVING WITH THE MOST ENVIABLE OF VIEWS

99 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $429,000

This lovingly maintained master built, quality brick home is positioned on a 2462m2 allotment in the highly desirable location of Sorensen Road. The Tasmanian...

New life for Winston House

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST: Marg and John Cochrane at the old Winston house building, now on the market in Gympie.

Winston House is open for buyer offers as of now

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!