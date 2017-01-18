REVEALED: Revived Coast body art festival's new location

RELOCATION: The Australian Body Art Festival has found a new home.

IT'S been a year in hiatus, but the Australian Body Art Festival is back, and it's going back to its roots as an artist-led festival.

The celebrated event last ran in Eumundi in October 2015, six years after its launch.

Now Cooroy, in the Noosa hinterland, has claimed the spectacular offering.

Organiser Danielle Taylor - who runs marketing agency Firefly Solutions and is also Cooroy Chamber of Commerce president - says it'll be bigger and better than ever.

"We're going back to the 2014 format - that was a really good year," she said.

"We're going back to grassroots. We've talked to lots of artists and got feedback from them."

A successful body art festival is all about timing, she said.

"It's a tricky one with body art - (if it's) too hot they sweat the paint off, if it's too cold then everyone's cold," she said.

This year the festival will take place at the Lower Mill site in Cooroy on the weekend of April 8-9, attracting artists and spectators from across Australia and overseas.

Photos View Photo Gallery

She said the event would put Cooroy in the spotlight.

"Artists come from around Australia and overseas...it's quite spectacular," she said.

The festival is centred on competitions in temporary body painting with brush and sponge, airbrush, special effects and face-painting categories.

It will also showcase competitions and exhibitions in wearable art and photography around the 2017 theme of "Wonderland".

Ms Taylor said the theme lent itself to a wealth of interpretations.

"Wonderland conjures up thoughts of Alice in Wonderland, Winter Wonderland and anything in the wonderland of your imagination such as mystic dragons and magical forests."

Competition details have been released and registrations are now open on the website www.australianbodyart.com.au.

Early bird entry fees apply for all registrations before February 1.

The Australian Body Art Festival will be a free not-for profit community event thanks to the generosity of its funding partners - Cooroy Chamber of Commerce, Firefly Solutions, Cooroy App, AFABA, Gelignite Jacks, Funtopia, Cooroora Woodworkers, CCTV Specialists and Studio Republic.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses that want to support the event.

Visit www.australianbodyart.com.au for more information, competition registration, sponsorship opportunities, market stall registrations and to sign up to receive eNewsletters in the lead-up to the event.

The event also can also be found on Facebook: search 'Australian Body Art Festival'.