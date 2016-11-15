28°
REVEALED: The 44 Coast childcares not making grade

Scott Sawyer
| 15th Nov 2016 3:44 PM

CHOOSING a childcare provider is one of the most important decisions young families make, so it helps to know just which providers are meeting national standards and those which aren't.

The latest Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority data released (current as of November 2016) has lifted the lid on childcare operators across the nation.

We've scoured the data to give you the A-Z of Sunshine Coast childcare operators and how they rank.

CLICK HERE FOR AN EXPLANATION OF THE FIVE RATINGS

Service Name, Provider Suburb, Overall Rating, Provider Management Type:

Adeona Noosaville @ Noosaville- Meeting NQS. Private for profit

Alexandra-Mooloolaba Community Kindergarten and Preschool @ Mooloolaba- Exceeding NQS. Private, not for profit community managed

Alma St Pre-Prep @ Gympie- Exceeding NQS. Private not for profit community managed

Ananda Marga River School Early Childhood Centre @ Maleny- Exceeding NQS. Independent schools

Ananda Marga River School Outside School Hours Care @ Maleny- Meeting NQS. Independent schools

Aroona Child Care Centre @ Aroona- Working towards NQS. Private, for profit

Bambini Early Childhood Development- Caboolture @ Upper Caboolture- Working towards NQS. Private for profit

Bambini Early Childhood Development Centre Meridan Plains @ Meridan Plains- Meeting NQS. Private for profit

Bambini Early Childhood Development- Peregian Springs @ Peregian Springs- Meeting NQS. Private for profit

Bambini Early Childhood Development- Sunshine Beach @ Sunshine Beach- Meeting NQS. Private for profit

Bambini Early Childhood Development Sunshine Coast @ Caloundra West- Exceeding NQS. Private for profit

Beerwah and District Kindergarten @ Beerwah- Exceeding NQS. Private, not for profit community managed

Bella Grace Early Learning Centre Aroona @ Aroona- Meeting NQS. Private, for profit

Bella Grace Early Learning Centre, Beerwah @ Beerwah- Exceeding NQS. Private, for profit

Bella Grace Early Learning Centre Brightwater @ Mountain Creek- Exceeding NQS. Private for profit

Bella Grace Early Learning Centre Chancellor Park @ Sippy Downs- Exceeding NQS. Private, for profit

Bella Grace Brightwater School Kindergarten @ Mountain Creek- Meeting NQS. Private for profit

Big Day Out Care and Education @ Pereigan Springs- Provisional (Not yet assessed). Private for profit

Bli Bli State School Outside School Hours Care @ Bli Bli- Working towards NQS. Private not for profit community managed

Bribie Island Childcare and Kindergarten @ Bribie Island- Meeting NQS. Private for profit

Bribie Island Community Kindergarten @ Bribie Island- Excellent. Private, not for profit community managed

Brookes Street Nambour Kindergarten and Preschool @ Nambour- Exceeding NQS. Private, not for profit community managed

Buderim Kindergarten and Pre School @ Buderim- Meeting NQS. Private, not for profit community managed

Buderim Meadows Early Learning Centre @ Buderim- Exceeding NQS. Private, for profit

Busy Bees Child Care Centre and Kindergarten @ Noosaville- Meeting NQS. Private for profit

C & K Banksia Beach Community Kindergarten @ Banksia Beach- Exceeding NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

C & K Bradman Streeet Community Long Day Care Centre @ Caboolture- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

C & K Caboolture Community Kindergarten And Preschool @ Caboolture- Exceeding NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

C & K Caloundra Community Child Care Centre @ Caloundra- Exceeding NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

C & K Coolum Childcare Centre @ Coolum Beach- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

C & K Cotton Tree Childcare Centre @ Cotton Tree- Exceeding NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

C & K Gympie South Community Kindergarten @ Gympie- Exceeding NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

C & K Kuluin Community Kindergarten @ Kuluin- Exceeding NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

C & K Maleny Community Kindergarten @ Maleny- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

C & K Maroochydore Family Day Care @ Maroochydore- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

C & K Mooloolah Community Kindergarten @ Mooloolah- Exceeding NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

C & K Mooloolaba Childcare Centre @ Mooloolaba- Exceeding NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

C & K Mountain Creek Community Kindergarten @ Mountain Creek- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

C & K Nambour Childcare Centre @ Nambour- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

C & K North Caloundra Community Child Care Centre @ Caloundra- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

C & K Peregian Springs Community Kindergarten @ Peregian Springs- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

C & K Queen Street Community Kindergarten @ Caloundra- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

C & K Tewantin Community Child Care Centre @ Tewantin- Exceeding NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

C & K Yandina Community Kindergarten @ Yandina- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Caboolture Apex Kindergarten and Preschool @ Caboolture- Meeting NQS. Private, not for profit community managed

Caboolture Central Early Education Centre and Pre School @ Caboolture- Working towards NQS. Private, for profit

Caboolture Christian Children's Centre @ Caboolture- Meeting NQS. Private for profit

Caboolture Montessori School @ Caboolture- Exceeding NQS. Independent schools

Caloundra Christian College Early Learning Centre @ Caloundra- Exceeding NQS. Independent schools

Caloundra Christian College Outside School Hours Care @ Caloundra- Working towards NQS. Independent schools

Caloundra Community Kindergarten @ Caloundra- Exceeding NQS. Private, not for profit community managed

Caloundra City Private School OSHC @ Pelican Waters- Working towards NQS. Private for profit

Casia House @ Caboolture- Exceeding NQS. Private for profit

CCM: Cherub Childminding Services Family Day Care Scheme @ Caloundra West- Working towards NQS. Private for profit

Chancellor Park World of Learning @ Sippy Downs- Meeting NQS. Private, for profit

Chevallum State School Wonderful Outside School Hours (Woosh) Care Service @ Chevallum- Working towards NQS. State/Territory Govt Schools

City Stars Kindergarten @ Pelican Waters- Meeting NQS. Private for profit

Community Kids Yandina Early Education Centre 1 @ Yandina- Exceeding NQS. Private for profit

Community Kids Yandina Early Education Centre 2 @ Yandina- Meeting NQS. Private for profit

Coolum Beach Community Kindy @ Coolum- Exceeding NQS. Private, not for profit community managed

Coolum Outside School Hours Care and Vacation Care @ Coolum- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit community managed

Cooloola Christian College @ Gympie- Provisional (Not yet assessed). Independent schools

Coolum-Peregian Beach Childcare @ Coolum Beach- Exceeding NQS. Private for profit

Cooroy Kindergarten @ Cooroy- Exceeding NQS. Private, not for profit community managed

Cooroy Outside School Hours Care @ Cooroy- Working towards NQS. Private not for profit community managed

Currimundi After School & Vacation Care @ Currimundi- Working towards NQS. Private, not for profit community managed

Currimundi Campus @ Currimundi- Meeting NQS. Private for profit

Currimundi Child Care and Education Centre @ Currimundi- Exceeding NQS. Private for profit

Currimundi Community Kindergarten and Pre School @ Battery Hill- Exceeding NQS. Private, not for profit other organisations

Dalton Drive Early Learning @ Maroochydore- Exceeding NQS. Private for profit

Early Learning Centre Gympie South @ Gympie- Working towards NQS. Private for profit

Eudlo State School Outside School Hours Care @ Eudlo- Working towards NQS. Private not for profit community managed

Eumundi Outside School Hours Care @ Eumundi- Working towards NQS. State/Territory Govt School

Euphoria Family Day Care @ Pomona- Meeting NQS. Private for profit

Family Day Care Gympie Region @ Gympie- Exceeding NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Family Day Care Providers C & R Cowling-Scaife @ Nambour- Meeting NQS. Private for profit

Flinders Early Learning Centre @ Buderim- Exceeding NQS. Independent schools

Glasshouse Mountains Early Education Centre and Preschool @ Glasshouse Mountains- Meeting NQS. Private, for profit

Good Shepherd Lutheran College OSHC @ Noosaville- Working towards NQS. Private not for profit community managed

Goodstart Early Learning Banksia Beach @ Bribie Island- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Goodstart Early Learning Buddina @ Buddina- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Goodstart Early Learning Buderim @ Buderim- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Goodstart Early Learning Caloundra @ Caloundra- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Goodstart Early Learning Centre Caboolture- Smiths Road @ Caboolture- Exceeding NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Goodstart Early Learning Eumundi @ Eumundi- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Goodstart Early Learning Glass House Mountains @ Glasshouse Mountains- Working towards NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Goodstart Early Learning Gympie @ Gympie- Working towards NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Goodstart Early Learning Jones Hill @ Gympie- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Goodstart Early Learning Kuluin- Tallow Wood Drive @ Kuluin- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Goodstart Early Learning Little Mountain- Gumtree Pocket Court @ Little Mountain- Working towards NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Goodstart Early Learning Little Mountain- Keneland Drive @ Little Mountain- Exceeding NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Goodstart Early Learning Little Mountain- Mark Road West @ Little Mountain- Working towards NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Goodstart Early Learning Maleny @ Maleny- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Goodstart Early Learning Centre Nambour- City View Terrace @ Nambour- Exceeding NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Goodstart Early Learning Nambour- Doolan Street @ Nambour- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Goodstart Early Learning Noosaville @ Noosaville- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Goodstart Early Learning Centre Pacific Paradise @ Pacific Paradise- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Green Beginnings Child Centre and Kindy @ Bokarina- Exceeding NQS. Private for profit

Green Beginnings Child Centre and Kindy- Innovation Parkway @ Birtinya- Exceeding NQS. Private for profit

Gumnuts Child Care @ Buderim- Meeting NQS. Private for profit

Guppy's Early Learning Centre Beerwah @ Beerwah- Exceeding NQS. Private for profit

Guppy's Early Learning Centre @ Caboolture- Provisional (Not yet assessed). Private for profit

Gympie Early Learning @ Gympie- Exceeding NQS. Private for profit

Gympie Regional Uniting Church OSHC @ Gympie- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Harmony Early Learning Journey- Sippy Downs @ Sippy Downs- Provisional (Not yet assessed). Private for profit

Harmony Montessori Children's House Caboolture @ Caboolture- Meeting NQS. Private, for profit

Hayes Street Community Child Care Centre @ Caboolture- Working towards NQS. Private, not for profit community managed

Headland Park World of Learning @ Buderim- Meeting NQS. Private, for profit

Helping Hands Banksia Beach @ Banksia Beach- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Helping Hands Beerwah @ Beerwah- Exceeding NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Helping Hands Bribie Island @ Bribie Island- Provisional (Not yet assessed). Private not for profit other organisations

Helping Hands Buderim Mountain @ Buderim- Exceeding NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Helping Hands Caloundra @ Caloundra- Exceeding NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Helping Hands Chancellor @ Sippy Downs- Working towards NQS. Private for profit

Helping Hands Glasshouse Country @ Beerwah- Working towards NQS. Private for profit

Helping Hands Golden Beach @ Golden Beach- Exceeding NQS. Private for profit

Helping Hands Kawana @ Bokarina- Provisional (Not yet assessed). Private not for profit other organisations

Helping Hands Landsborough @ Landsborough- Provisional (Not yet assessed). Private not for profit other organisations

Helping Hands Maroochydore @ Maroochydore- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Helping Hands Mountain Creek @ Mountain Creek- Exceeding NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Helping Hands Noosaville @ Noosaville- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Helping Hands Peregian Beach @ Peregian Beach- Meeting NQS. Private for profit

Helping Hands Suncoast @ Woombye- Meeting NQS. Private for profit

Helping Hands Talara @ Currimundi- Exceeding NQS. Private for profit

Helping Hands Tullawong @ Caboolture- Provisional (Not yet assessed). Private not for profit other organisations

Helping Hands Yandina @ Yandina- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Immanuel Early Learning Centre @ Maroochydore- Exceeding NQS. Private not for profit community managed

Immanuel Lutheran College After School & Vacation Care @ Buderim- Exceeding NQS. Private not for profit community managed

Jellybabies Childcare Centre- Sunshine Beach @ Sunshine Beach- Working towards NQS. Private, for profit

Kameruka Child Care Centre @ Nambour- Meeting NQS. Private, for profit

Kawana Community Kindergarten and Preschool @ Bokarina- Exceeding NQS. Private, not for profit community managed

Kids Bizz Childcare Centre @ Gympie- Exceeding NQS. Private, for profit

Kidz Bizz Glenview P & C @ Glenview- Working towards NQS. Private, not for profit community managed

Kids Bizz One Mile State School After School Care Program @ Gympie- Working towards NQS. Private, for profit.

Kids on Calton Early Learning @ Gympie- Exceeding NQS. Private, for profit

Kids Plus Childcare Centres Coolum @ Coolum- Exceeding NQS. Private for profit

Kidzco Early Learning Centre Palmwoods @ Palmwoods- Meeting NQS. Private for profit

Kindamindi Development and Learning Centre @ Warana- Meeting NQS. Private for profit

KinderMarlee @ Landsborough- Working towards NQS. Private for profit

Kitiwah Place Early Learning Centre @ Gympie- Exceeding NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Kuluin Early Learning Centre @ Kuluin- Exceeding NQS. Private, for profit

Kuluin Outside School Hours Care Program @ Kuluin- Exceeding NQS. Private, not for profit community managed

Lady Gowrie Caboolture East Community Kindergarten @ Caboolture- Exceeding NQS. Private, not for profit other organisations

Landsborough Kindergarten @ Landsborough- Exceeding NQS. Private, not for profit community managed

Lead Childcare Caboolture @ Caboolture- Meeting NQS. Private for profit

Little Characters Early Learning Centre @ Woombye- Meeting NQS. Private for profit

Little Lambs Early Learning Centre @ Noosaville- Exceeding NQS. Private not for profit community managed

Little Munchkins Early Learning Centre @ Mooloolah- Meeting NQS. Private for profit

Little Saints Early Learning Centre @ Peregian Springs- Exceeding NQS. Private, not for profit community managed

Little Sprouts Early Learning Centre @ Bli Bli- Working towards NQS. Private for profit

Little Sprouts Early Learning Centre Camp Flat Road @ Bli Bli- Provisional (Not yet assessed). Private for profit

Little Village Early Learning Buderim @ Buderim- Provisional (Not yet assessed). Private for profit

Louera Family Day Care Scheme @ Doonan- Meeting NQS. Private for profit

Matthew Flinders Anglican College Outside School Hours Care @ Buderim- Working towards NQS. Independent schools

McKean Kidz Early Learning Centre @ Caboolture- Provisional (Not yet assessed). Private for profit

McKenzie Day Care Of Auz @ Maroochydore- Working towards NQS. Private for profit

Memorial Park Community Kindergarten Assn Inc @ Maroochydore- Exceeding NQS. Private, not for profit other organisations

Milford Lodge Child Care Centre @ Buderim- Excellent. Private for profit

Minyama Early Learning Centre @ Minyama- Working towards NQS. Private for profit

Montessori International College @ Forest Glen- Working towards NQS. Independent schools

Mooloolaba Outside School Hours Care @ Mooloolaba- Exceeding NQS. Private, not for profit community managed

Mooloolah After School & Vacation Care Program @ Mooloolah- Working towards NQS. Private, not for profit community managed

Mount Coolum Day Care Centre @ Mount Coolum- Working towards NQS. Private for profit

Mountain Creek Early Childhood Centre @ Mountain Creek- Working towards NQS. Private for profit

Mudjimba Community Kindergarten and Preschool @ Mudjimba- Exceeding NQS. Private, not for profit community managed

Mykindy At Victory @ Gympie- Meeting NQS. Independent schools

Nambour Community Preschool & Kindergarten @ Nambour- Exceeding NQS. Private, not for profit other organisations

NCC Early Learners @ Woombye- Exceeding NQS. Independent Schools

New Leaf Early Learning Centre Alexandra Headland @ Alexandra Headland- Provisional (Not yet assessed). Private not for profit other organisations

New Leaf Early Learning Centre @ Forest Glen- Working towards NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Noosa Outlook Childcare Centre @ Tewantin- Meeting NQS. Private, for profit

Noosa Pengari Steiner School Preschool @ Doonan- Exceeding NQS. Independent schools

Noosaville Child Care & Preschool Centre Pelican @ Noosaville- Working towards NQS. Private for profit

North Arm State School Before and After School Care @ North Arm- Meeting NQS. Private, not for profit community managed

North Buderim Early Childhood Centre @ North Buderim- Exceeding NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Oceanside Early Learning Centre @ Birtinya- Provisional (Not yet assessed). Private for profit

Our Lady of the Rosary Primary School OSHC Caloundra @ Caloundra- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Pacific Lutheran Early Learning @ Meridan Plains- Exceeding NQS. Private not for profit community managed

Pacific Lutheran Outside School Hours Care @ Birtinya- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit community managed

Palmwoods Kids Club @ Palmwoods- Working towards NQS. Private, not for profit community managed

Palmwoods Kindergarten and Preschool @ Palmwoods- Exceeding NQS. Private, not for profit community managed

Paradise Kids Club @ Pacific Paradise- Meeting NQS. State/Territory Govt Schools

Parkside Early Learning Centre @ Gympie- Working towards NQS. Private for profit

Passionate Minds Family Day Care Providers @ Nambour- Meeting NQS. Private for profit

PCYC Caboolture School Age Care @ Caboolture- Working towards NQS. Private not for profit community managed

PCYC Sunshine Coast- Burnside SAC @ Nambour- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit community managed

PCYC Sunshine Coast- Nambour School Age Care @ Nambour- Working towards NQS. Private not for profit community managed

PCYC Sunshine Coast School Age Care @ Nambour- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit community managed

PCYC Sunshine Coast- Woombye School Age Care @ Woombye- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit community managed

Pelican's Nest Early Learning Centre @ Pelican Waters- Meeting NQS. Private for profit

Pelican Waters- Golden Beach Preschool Kindergarten and Child Care @ Golden Beach- Excellent. Private for profit

Peregian Beach College Early Learning Centre @ Peregian Beach- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit community managed

Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten @ Peregian Beach- Exceeding NQS. Private, not for profit community managed

Petit Early Learning Journey Caloundra @ Caloundra West- Working towards NQS. Private for profit

Pomona and District Kindergarten @ Pomona- Exceeding NQS. Private, not for profit community managed

Pomona Early Childhood Centre @ Pomona- Exceeding NQS. Private, for profit

Premier Early Learning Centre- Caboolture @ Caboolture- Meeting NQS. Private for profit

School Plus Sunshine Coast Grammar School OSHC @ Forest Glen- Exceeding NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Siena Outside School Hours Care @ Sippy Downs- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Sparrow Early Learning Sandstone Point @ Sandstone Point- Provisional (Not yet assessed). Private for profit

St Andrew's After School & Vacation Care @ Peregian Springs- Meeting NQS. Private, not for profit community managed

St Joseph's Parish Outside School Hours Care @ Nambour- Working towards NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

St Michael's College Early Learning Centre @ Caboolture- Exceeding NQS. Independent schools

St Michael's College Outside School Hours Care @ Caboolture- Provisional (Not yet assessed). Independent schools

St Patrick's Outside School Hours Care @ Gympie- Provisional (Not yet assessed). Private not for profit other organisations

St Paul's Lutheran Kindergarten @ Caboolture- Exceeding NQS. Private not for profit community managed

St Paul's Lutheran Outside School Hours Care @ Caboolture- Meeting NQS. Private not for profit community managed

St Peter's Outside School Hours Care @ Caboolture- Working towards NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

South Side Kids-R-Us Developmental Learning Centre (No.2) @ Gympie- Exceeding NQS. Private for profit

Suncoast Little Learners @ Woombye- Meeting NQS. Independent schools

Sunshine Coast Early Learning Maroochydore @ Maroochydore- Exceeding NQS. Private for profit

Sunshine Coast Early Learning Riverside @ Maroochydore- Meeting NQS. Private for profit

Tadpoles Early Learning Centre Burnside @ Burnside- Exceeding NQS. Private, for profit

Tadpoles Early Learning Centre Cooroy @ Cooroy- Meeting NQS. Private, for profit

Tadpoles Early Learning Centre Pacific Paradise @ Pacific Paradise- Exceeding NQS. Private, for profit

Tewantin Community Kindergarten and Pre-School @ Tewantin- Exceeding NQS. Private, not for profit community managed

Tewantin Early Learning Centre @ Tewantin- Meeting NQS. Private for profit

Tewantin State School P & C Out Of School Hours Care @ Tewantin- Working towards NQS. Private not for profit community managed

The Range Community Kindergarten @ Mapleton- Exceeding NQS. Private, not for profit community managed

Toral Lodge Child Care Centre @ Buderim- Exceeding NQS. Private, for profit

Torrens Road Child Care Centre @ Caboolture- Working Towards NQS. Private, not for profit community managed

Uniting Church Child Care Centre Gympie @ Gympie- Exceeding NQS. Private not for profit other organisations

Woombye Child Care Centre @ Woombye- Exceeding NQS. Private, for profit

THE FIVE POSSIBLE RATINGS

Significant improvement required:

This means the service doesn't meet one of the seven quality areas, or fails to meet a piece of legislation and there is an unacceptable risk to the safety and wellbeing of children.

The regulatory authority will take action against providers with this ranking.

Working towards national standard quality:

This means the service is delivering a safe education and care program, but one or more areas have been identified for improvement.

Meeting national quality standard:

This means the service provides quality education and care in all seven assessment areas and meets the national standard.

Exceeding national quality standard:

This means the service goes above and beyond the requirements in at least four of the seven assessment criteria.

Excellent:

This means the service promotes exceptional education and care and is committed to improving. This ranking can only be awarded by the Care Quality Authority. Services rated exceeding national quality standard can apply for an 'excellent' rating.

