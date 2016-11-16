Retiring officer celebrates 37 years on the beat

Snr Constable Nailer wraps up a 37 year career: Giving a fitting send off in the Gympie Police Station today, Snr Constable Richard Nailer celebrated his last day on the job after a 37-year-long career in the Queensland Police Service.

IN a simple but heartfelt ceremony, members of the Gympie police service gave a fond farewell to retiring Snr Constable Richard Nailer today.

Celebrating a distinguished, 37-year career in policing, Constable Nailer received a guard of honour and a piper as he left the station.

Having served in stations all across the state, he has spent the past 20 years back here in his home town.

" I started off at the police academy in 1979, where I was sworn in at the end of the year,” Constable Nailer says.

"I started out in Brisbane, where I walked the beat for three months in the city.”

His career has taken Richard to a number of areas up and down Queensland, serving in a variety of different policing roles.

"I've relieved in a number of areas, including water policing up north and for a while did some mounted policing in Oxley,” he says.

"I got transferred back here for family reasons, and so I've dug in here and stayed for nearly 20 years.”

Looking back on his time on the job, Richard said that while he couldn't think of one particular moment that sticks out for him - a strong respect and affection for the community is what he'll remember most.

"It's those days where you feel you're really making a difference to the community,” he says.

"Like when you're assisting a pregnant woman going into labour or helping to escort patients to hospital with ambulance crews.”

Now looking forward to enjoying his retirement, Richard will be swapping the pressures of police life for something a little quieter.

"Well I have a farm here with my wife,” he says.

"And I love a bit of barramundi fishing, which I'll be hoping to do a whole lot more of.”