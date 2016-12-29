32°
Retailers: room to grow after 'positive' 2016

scott kovacevic
| 29th Dec 2016 7:00 PM
Goodyear Jewellers' Kathy and Dave Hetherington hope the good end to 2016 carries into the new year.
Goodyear Jewellers' Kathy and Dave Hetherington hope the good end to 2016 carries into the new year.

MENTORING, digital training, and assistance for start-ups are several areas Gympie's business owners would like to see boosted on the heels of a "positive” 2016.

Gympie Chamber of Commerce vice president Garry Davison said this year had been "probably in the middle” in terms of economic success, but pointed to recent trends which would hopefully provide a boost.

"I think where our advantages will certainly be in 2017 is off the tourist boom that's happening obviously at Rainbow Beach and the Sunshine Coast.

"A lot of that tourism will flow over into the Gympie area as well.”

Gympie Chamber of Commerce Vice President Garry Davison.
Gympie Chamber of Commerce Vice President Garry Davison.

While there were a number of business changes this year - construction on Nolan Meats distribution centre, projects like Smithfield St, and a swathe of new faces winning Chamber of Commerce awards - there were downsides too, including the receivership of Dick Smith and Payless Shoes.

Mr Davison said the closure of major chains was unfortunate but was more because of national problems than local.

"I think the bigger ones are finding it difficult... I think for our smaller businesses here, Gympie's always been fairly resilient.”

He said it was important to remember money spent with those chains would not have always remained in the Gympie economy.

"I think even though it will certainly be a reduction in choice, overall I don't think it'll make a big difference to our economy.”

Chamber president Ben Riches believed the closure of major chains was tied to the increase of online shopping, and said the Chamber was making marketing - especially digital - a key focus of 2017.

He said it was especially important, as responses to a Chamber survey had shown, local businesses were especially interested in learning how to improve their digital presence.

A Mary St regular for more than 20 years, Goodyear Jewellers owner Dave Hetherington said the boost of the last few months was good, but there was still more to do to capitalise on it.

"We need some positive vibes to come through,” he said, suggesting the growers markets moving into the main street would be a good start. Pointing to the empty shops on Mary St as something which had to be addressed, he believed more encouragement was needed for people willing to take the risk of starting their own business.

Toyworld owner Lorraine Broadley shared the opinion start-ups needed more support, saying she believed the revitalisation of Mary St was crucial.

Toyworld&#39;s Lorraine Broadley
Toyworld's Lorraine Broadley

Having re-opened in 2014, Mrs Broadley agreed there had been "an increase in business” over the past year and was thrilled with the response to the Mary St events that had thousands of people descend on the CBD.

Already well engaged with digital marketing, she said the real benefit of owners embracing it was not in online sales, but generating traffic through the store from targeted marketing - because, she said, people still preferred to touch before they bought.

Topics:  business chamber of commerce gympie bus mary st

MENTORING, digital training, and assistance for start-ups are areas Gympie's business owners would like to see boosted on the heels of a "positive” 2016.

