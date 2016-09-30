Respect helps keep Gympie's paramedics safe

Assaults on paramedics and ambulance officers in the Gympie region are rare.

PARAMEDICS were assaulted on average 31 times a month last year across Queensland, but while new measures including self-defence and threat reduction training are being implemented, Gympie and the Sunshine Coast have managed to largely avoid the scourge of violence.

"The people are respectful and appreciative, and we don't have too many issues,” Sunshine Coast Queensland Ambulance Service Commissioner Michael Metcalfe said yesterday.

He said the wider experience day-in and day-out for most paramedics in the region over the last 25 years was positive, with the community grateful and respectful for the work they do.

"It's not that we're lucky.”

Despite the low rates, paramedics have undergone safety and self-defence training to help keep them out of harm's way.

"It is a very significant issue for us,” he said.

It was a policy and training change which was well received by staff, one which will hopefully help contribute to keeping assault rates low in the region.

Mr Metcalfe said the training was designed to prevent potentially dangerous situations for paramedics from escalating.

"We don't restrain, we don't attack.”

"It's about getting ourselves out of danger and back to a safe place.”

Anecdotally, he said, feedback suggested alcohol and drug use contributed to the problem, but he was not in a position to declare it for certain.

While preparation was important, though, he was thankful paramedics in our region have remained relatively safe because it was a big help in allowing them to safely perform their job in helping the community.