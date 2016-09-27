Respect for people is missing from Gympie council

Derek Hume says the Gympie Regional Council is not showing respect for the people.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR FROM DEREK HUME ON SITUATION IN GYMPIE COUNCIL

IN THE short period of time since the election we have seen the standard of leadership of the Mayor and CEO open and available for all to recognise.

We have seen an attempt to permanently gag councillors in the council's general meetings, been blind sided by an unheralded $65 Economic Development Levy through our rates and witnessed the sudden departure of a respected, professional and dedicated director of engineering, 40 years employed by council in the region. The last local person holding a director's position.

What is missing?

Respect for the people is missing when the leadership on this council attempts to permanently gag councillors in general meetings, respect for the people is missing when ratepayers are blind sided by a lack of consultation and transparency as the Economic Development Levy is introduced, respect for the people is missing when the council's workforce is purged of decent people with a heart for the region, respect for the people is missing when not one director in the council is a local person.

Cr Glen Hartwig has called for an independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the departure of Bob Fredman. I urge you to get behind him and support his call for an inquiry.

One significant way to do this is to sign the petition circulating in the community calling for an independent inquiry. Alternatively go online through www.change.org and sign the electronic petition.

A change of leadership was not achieved at the recent elections, however transparency and accountability from our Council is, even if it has to be imposed from outside.

Derek Hume,

Amamoor Creek Rd, Amamoor.