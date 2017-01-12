Resident charged after police encounter ssssurprise captive

SSSSNEAKY: Police made this unexpected find at an Imbil property.

A SLIPPERY surprise has greeted police officers visiting a home in Imbil, and left a resident facing wildlife charges.

Police had been speaking to a person at their Rush Rd home on January when they noticed drug utensils in the house.

A search revealed two marijuana plants in the back yard, along with a carpet python snake in an enclosure.

The officers interviewed the owner, who did not have a licence to keep the native snake.

They were charged with producing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils and unlawfully keeping an animal, and will be due to face court on January 10.

"The carpet python snake was collected by a local reptile removalist for assessment and release,” Senior Constable Deb Wruck said.

"Police would like to remind the community that keeping wildlife as a pet without a permit is an offence under the Nature Conservation Act,” Snr Const Deb Wruck said.

"Failure to comply with this will result in charges for illegal possession.”

Visit the Department of Wildlife and Heritage Protection website for more details on legal snake keeping.