Rescued boat leads to loss of driver's licence

A 60-year-old man will lose his driver's licence after being caught over the limit on his boat.

SAVING his dinghy from floating down Snapper Creek after a few drinks, Michael Lloyd Hall found himself charged for being over the limit.

Despite being caught while driving his boat, however, a bizarre twist of legislation will see him lose his driver's licence while his marine licence could remain untouched.

Returning to his houseboat after attending a wake on December 6, 60-year-old Hall (of unknown address) was surprised to see his dinghy dislodge from its mooring behind his houseboat and begin floating downstream.

Jumping onboard to save it, he continued to float down Snapper Creek while he struggled to disentangle the boat from a crab float stuck with it.

Finally managing to free it, he started the motor and headed back home, followed by water police who had been patrolling the creek and, Hall told the court, "said we came to assist you”.

When he had finally moored the boat and climbed back on the deck however, police then breathalysed him, returning a reading of .053.

Pleading guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court, Hall asked Magistrate M Baldwin if special provisions could be allowed for him to keep driving as, undergoing treatment for cancer and having already had part of a lung removed, he needed his licence to keep attending treatements on the Sunshine Coast.

Unfortunately, Magistrate Baldwin explained the introduction of mandatory sentencing meant she had no choice but to impose a one-month licence suspension.

Sympathising with Hall's situation, Ms Baldwin said it was a case of being "caught between a rock and a hard place” as she had no choice regarding the suspension of his driver's licence.

Ms Baldwin then adjourned Hall's case until March 6, hoping to give him time to rearrange his schedule and allow him to prepare for the month's disqualification.