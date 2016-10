A rescue helicopter has been dispatched to the scene of a motor accident on Kenilworth-Brooloo Rd. transport the man to hospital.

A 75-year-old motorbike rider who is drifting in and out of consciousness is being treated at a crash scene on Kenilworth -Brooloo Rd bewteen Brooloo and Kenilworth.

A Queensland ambulance spokesman said the man was initially unconscious when paramedics arrived but is now "conscious with an altered conscious state".

