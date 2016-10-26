Repair work continues for Memorial Park Rotunda

PIECE OF HISTORY: Work continues on the rotunda at Memorial Park.

RENOVATION work on the heritage-listed rotunda in Memorial Park will be extended until at least the beginning of November after the discovery of further damage to the structure.

Constructed nearly a century ago, the rotunda and bandstand is the centrepiece of the park, originally built to commemorate the fallen at the end of the First World War.

"The Rotunda is a beautiful piece of our region's heritage and a much-loved icon in our community,” Mayor Mick Curran says.

Repair and maintenance work was initially scheduled from October 17 to 28, but has recently been extended after significant rot was discovered in the floor joists.

Carpentry repairs will be just one part of an extensive overhaul of the rotunda, with work also being done on relaying broken or uneven pavers surrounding the structure, as well as a partial repaint.

The entire rotunda is also in the midst of thoroughly being cleaned.

Gympie Regional Council confirmed the colour scheme and style of of the structure would remain unchanged - to keep the rotunda as it was nearly a century ago.

"Council continues its commitment to retaining our heritage and ensuring our future community can enjoy our much-loved architecture,” Mayor Curran adds.