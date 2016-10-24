Renewed push for Cooloola link road

GAINING TRACTION: Shadow Transport Minister Andrew Powell hopes for inter-governmental cooperation to get the proposed coastal road built.

THE fate of the long-envisioned Coastal Link Rd between Cooloola and Noosa was another topic of discussion during shadow transport minister Andrew Powell's visit to Gympie today.

Hopes of the road finally being constructed were bolstered this year with a $2 million dollar pledge from the Federal Government back in June.

Little progress has been made on the project since, something Gympie MP Tony Perrett hopes to change.

"While we can't deliver something like this at the moment being out of government, I believe it'll create a number of economic opportunities,” he says.

"However, there needs to be co-operation on a local, state and federal level.”

This process would include the creation of a planning document to give a more concrete estimate on the final cost of the road.

"At the moment there isn't a real estimate on the cost, but with the commitment from the Federal Government we're hoping to see that change.”

When asked about the current level of support shown by the Palaszczuk government, Mr Powell says a financial commitment would be unlikely.

"The short answer is they're broke,” he says.

"They've been very reluctant to show funding toward anything that isn't a main road.”

Mr Powell said there had been ongoing discussions related to the project in the shadow cabinet.

"It's a road I've driven on many times myself,” he says.

"Funding would be great for economic development in the region, particularly local tourism.”

Mr Powell says the road would serve other important functions.

"By having an alternative route to the Bruce Hwy you can move people during congestion or natural disasters like floods more easily.”