A day for remembering all our heroes

FOR the first time, Gympie's RSL sub-branch is making a special effort to remember the war heroes we do not always remember, even on Remembrance Day.

They are the four-legged war heroes that carried the horsemen into battle and the adopted dogs which became famous for the sensitive hearing which enabled them to warn soldiers of approaching bombers.

Australian writer and light horse soldier Ion Idriess wrote of one called Horrie, which the soldiers smuggled back into Australia, defying quarantine laws which required he be killed.

Those heroic animals will be remembered today by many soldiers, with a special purple poppy, to go with the red ones for their human masters.