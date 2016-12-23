Register now for Clean Up

CLEANING UP: Chairman and founder of Clean Up Australia, Ian Kiernan AO, is urging Gympie people to register for the March event.

BETTER get your skates on Gympie and nominate local areas for Clean Up Australia Day.

While the event isn't until March, Bundaberg already have four nominations in place and are organising volunteers.

And let's face it, we don't want the Bundy mob to beat us!

Local registrations are now open.

It's time to stop and take a look around your local area, find those rubbish hotspots that need attention and register a local site for 2017 Clean Up Australia Day.

According to Chairman and Founder of Clean Up Australia, Ian Kiernan AO, registering a local site for Clean Up Australia Day is the perfect way to get rid of rubbish that is accumulating on neighbourhood streets and beaches, in parks, bushland and waterways.

Because when the rubbish is gone - nature can carry on.

So far this year, over three quarters of a million volunteers have removed the equivalent of more than 16,000 ute loads of rubbish from 8205 locations across Australia.

Their efforts started with Clean Up Australia Day in March when communities, schools, businesses and youth groups registered events. Since then, everyday Clean Up sites have continued far and wide.

"Over the year we have seen a 30% increase in volunteer numbers - a testament to how keen Aussies are to remove rubbish from their favourite places,” said Mr Kiernan.

"Our website is now open for 2017 registrations, calling for everyone to put on a pair of gloves and grab a bag - because when the rubbish is gone, nature can carry on,” said Mr Kiernan.

"The best way to start is to take a look around you - you'll be amazed at how much rubbish is lurking in the bushes, along tidelines, running tracks and picnic spots.”

Once you've found the location you want to clean up, register it at cleanupsuatraliaday.org.au and then spread the word to your family, friends, neighbours and colleagues - asking them to join you.

But if picking up rubbish is not your thing, there is another way you can be involved.

Clean Up Australia is owned by the community and in 2017 all Australians are urged to support participants by either sponsoring a site or donating via the website or facebook.

One hundred per cent of monies raised is allocated to the purchase of materials provided free of charge to community, school and youth groups across the nation - all year round.

"So what are you waiting for? 2017 is your chance to get involved and join the hundreds of thousands of volunteers who make Clean Up Australia Day the largest community mobilisation event in the Asia Pacific region,” said Mr Kiernan.

"Over the last 26 years, volunteers have donated more than 31million hours at over 166,000 locations across the country.

" Together they have removed the equivalent of 331,000 ute loads of rubbish - that's like having end to end utes stretched from Sydney to Brisbane following the coastline,” said Mr Kiernan.

Registrations for 2017 Clean Up sites are now open, so it's time to get to it.

To register go to: www.clean upaustraliaday.org.au.