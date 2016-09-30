Region's crime climbs 9%, shop break-ins 22.3%

CRIME across the across the police district the Gympie region is part of rose 9% last year though fraud and liquor offences dropped.

The figures are part of the Queensland Police Service's Statistical Review for the Wide Bay Burnett Police District which were released this week.

They showed that over the 10 years from 2006-07 to 2015-16, crimes against people and property in this police district also dropped.

The overall crime rate from 2014-15 to 2015-16 increased by 9% to 22,684 offences.

"The overall crime rate of offences against the person over the past 10 years has decreased by 27.5% and offences against property has decreased by 22.3 percent,” Wide Bay Burnett District Superintendent Mark Stiles said.

In 2015-16 unlawful use of motor vehicles increased by 8.3% and unlawful entry into houses increased by 2.4%, while unlawful entry into shops decreased by 22.3%.

Supt Stiles urged the community to be vigilant with the security to their houses, vehicles and other property items, with 8498 offences against property reported in the past year.

"A lot of break-ins and property thefts are opportunistic and are preventable,” he said.

"We urge the community to use all available security options on their property to prevent opportunistic thefts as a result of unlocked or unsecured property.

"In addition to proactive and intelligence-led patrols, police will continue with proactive policing and community programs, such as the local myPolice blogs and Neighbourhood Watch groups, to remind the community to be actively participating in crime prevention methods.”

Fraud offences fell last year with a decreased rate of 4.1%. Computer fraud decreased by 60.2%, cheque fraud decreased by 90% and credit card fraud decreased by 7.3%, while identity fraud increased by 12 offences.

"The decline in fraud offences can be attributed to the proactive initiatives implemented in the Wide Bay Burnett District over 2015-16 which educated the community and raised awareness on these offences,” Supt Stiles said.

"This is still a timely reminder to the community of the importance of adopting preventative measures and behaviours, such as not providing personal information to unverified organisations or individuals, to ensure they are protected against fraud.”

The number of liquor offences across the district fell by 43, with a decreased rate of 29.3%.

"It is positive to see offences involving liquor decline in the district, however even one incident is still too high and police will continue to provide a large presence in those areas,” Supt Stiles said.

In the Wide Bay Burnett District, the number of Domestic and Family Violence Applications increased from 1534 in 2014-15 to 2033 in 2015-16, or 32% in the rate of applications per 100,000 people.

"In 2015-16, approximately 70% of applications were police initiated,” Supt Stiles said.

"Domestic and Family Violence Orders are civil orders and not a criminal matter, however if the respondent breaks conditions in the order they are committing a criminal offences.”

The number of breaches to Domestic and Family Violence Protection Orders increased from 849 in 2014-15 to 1421 in 2015-16.

