Region's business outlook looking good: survey

The economic outlook for 2016-17 in the Gympie region is looking good.

CONFIDENCE in the Gympie region is on the rise, with 65% of businesses recently surveyed reporting their business had performed the same or grown over the past six months.

Gympie Regional Council today released the results of the June 2016 Gympie Region Business Confidence Survey which it says suggests "a positive outlook for the 2016/17 financial year”.

"The Gympie Region Business Confidence Survey was launched in 2010 and is now the most widely-supported business tool in the region, with more than 200 responses received from businesses across our region,” Mayor Mick Curran said.

"The critical element of this survey is that responses are those of business operators and provide a point of truth for our region and community.”

Responses reinforced a consistent theme of optimistic business sentiment with 65% of respondents indicating that their business performed the same or stronger than the previous six months, and 46% indicating their business will grow over the next six months.

In addition to the regular baseline confidence questions, the June survey invited responses about opportunities and benefits to our regional businesses from projects including the Bruce Hwy upgrade works and other infrastructure projects.

Positive and productive feedback about aspects including public transport options, road upgrades, tourism opportunities, industrial land development and lifestyle promotion will help inform current and future strategies for both council and our business community.

Respondents reinforced opportunities resulting from the Bruce Hwy upgrade in particular. A strong focus was on the additional promotional opportunities of our region as a result of improved access and less time to travel here.

Business confidence is a unique barometer of economic activity and is the measurement of business plans and projections for the future. Reports such as this are one of the few forward projecting data sets available to both council and the business community and provide a valuable source of data and information.

Complete survey results are available on council's website at gympie.qld.gov.au/business-confidence-survey.