Regional product 'meats' PM's approval

HIGH PRAISE: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has linked his endorsement with a gourmet Gympie region product, with a little persuasion from Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien.

IT HAS probably been a long time since anyone accused Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of being out of touch with the finer things of life.

So Kilkivan Meats proprietors Luke and Katherine King were overjoyed when their prime product, Australian Awesome Beef Jerky, met with Prime Ministerial approval.

"It's not every day a small local business gets their product in the hands of the Prime Minister,” they said.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien helped bring the small Kilkivan business's best known product to the nation's attention, as well as Mr Turnbull's.

"Last month, the Gympie region was put on show,” Katherine King said. "Selected businesses were put on show in Canberra, to highlight and promote our thriving region and its hard working small business sector.

"A range of goods from all over Australia was shown to potential customers and other VIPs.

"We were obviously thrilled to be asked to provide our products for showcasing in Canberra.

"It was a real feather in our cap,” she said.

"We are very thankful to our federal Member Llew O'Brien for firstly selecting us as a business worth showcasing and for getting our products into the hands of the Prime Minister Mr Turnbull,” Like King said.

"This is testament to the economic diversity of Gympie's local small businesses, with so much to offer. As a region we should be proud of what we have on show,” he said..