32°
News

Region shapes up as tourist hot spot this summer

scott kovacevic
| 29th Nov 2016 6:30 PM
Rainbow Beach is shaping up as a tourism hot spot.
Rainbow Beach is shaping up as a tourism hot spot. Craig Warhurst

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HOLIDAY resort and motel owners in the region are looking forward to a bumper season, with warm weather continuing and good numbers already being experienced.

"This year's been better than the past five years,” said Rainbow Sands manager Xavier Miloud.

Mr Miloud said the resort was booked out through Christmas and well into January, and other accomodation providers in the area were experiencing similar interest levels.

Dolphin Waters Tin Can Bay manager Greg Widdison said rooms had been booked there through January 8, and were expected to remain so until Australia Day.

While there had been vacancies available since the last school holiday period, Mr Widdison said tourist levels along the Cooloola Coast were promising and would continue "as long as we don't have a big wet”.

Inskip Point is also attracting holiday makers, with more than 500 people already booked in every day from December 23 to January 1.

According to Andrew Saunders from Destination Gympie Region, the summer period is shaping up well for the region's tourism.

"Bookings have been very strong through the region since the September holidays,” he said.

Mr Saunders said while it was difficult to pinpoint an exact amount which could be injected into the economy this summer, it would not be insignificant with the industry worth $200 million every year.

While the area had been popular all year with European tourists, he said he we might see an influx of visiotrs from closer to home.

"I wouldn't be surprised if a lot of bookings came from out west.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  accomodation rainbow beach summer holidays tourism

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Region shapes up as tourist hot spot this summer

Region shapes up as tourist hot spot this summer

HOLIDAY accommodations in the region are looking forward to a bumper season, with warm weather continuing and good numbers already being experienced.

WATCH: Special day for young Gympie battler

ON PATROL: Nine-year-old Nathan Faucett with his official police cap

Nine-year-old Nathan Faucett isn't letting arthritis stop his fun.

Graduate success for 18 trainees at Nolan Meats

FROM LEFT: Graduates Ryan Turrisi, Andrew Atherton, Kel Lavars, Dylan Berriman, Jethro Allen, Bailey Berriman, Cameron Gilchrist, James Brown-Parker, Rachel Walsh, Brandt Lindemann, Linham Mawhinney, Luke Devey, Mitchell Browne, Quinnton Russell, Jayden Hatchman, Joshua Kelly with team leader Steele Porter.

High school students and Gympie business both win

Don't forget your dog during extreme weather

Extreme weather can cause significant anxiety for dogs.

Storms are a safety risk for dogs - here's how to settle them

Local Partners

WATCH: Special day for young Gympie battler

Nine-year-old Nathan Faucett isn't letting arthritis stop his fun.

Mary Valley strengthens ties with Sunshine Coast

FROM LEFT: Cr James Cochrane, Cory Gale, Catherine Milne (Visit Sunshine Coast), Andrew Saunders, Julie Worth, Martin Duncan (Sunshine Coast foodie), Alan Rainbow (Honeybee Farm), Malcolm Oakley (Mary Valley Celebrates), Simon Latchford, Pete Cusack, Mayor Mick Curran and Heinke Butt (Mary Valley ArtsLINK) at the launch.

Mary Valley Country praised for the way it showcases Valley.

What's on around Gympie today and tomorrow

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary for November 29 and 30

VIEW GALLERY: Blood and sweat to drip on the canvas at Cats Oval

Wrestling, Jeremy Smacks holding Commando Ben Ayres.

Pro wrestling is making its Gympie debut with a view to make it a main stay

6 things to do in Gympie this weekend

No Caption

Duck races, horse races, wrestling, fireworks and rock & roll

Evan Rachel Wood: 'I've been raped'

Evan Rachel Wood: 'I've been raped'

EVAN Rachel Wood has revealed she was once raped by a significant other and an owner of a bar on separate occasions.

Matthew McConaughey still scared of his mother

She may be 84 but Matthew McConaughey is still scared of her

Amber Rose quits social media

Amber Rose has temporarily quit social media

Dannii Minogue 'best mentor' Kylie

Dannii Minogue is grateful for sister Kylie being a "guiding light"

John Travolta advised by Tom Hanks to accept role

Some very big names swayed Travolta on Simpson show

Michael Fassbender makes bedroom noises while working out

Michael Fassbender is "very vocal" when he works out

Iggy Azalea slammed by Guy Sebastian

GUY Sebastian has branded Iggy Azalea "a weirdo"

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT LAND

1785 Mary Valley Road, Amamoor 4570

Residential Land 20 acres of vacant quality land in the heart of the Mary ... UNDER CONTRACT

20 acres of vacant quality land in the heart of the Mary Valley region - create the perfect rural lifestyle with prepared house sites and power available. Views of...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

1775 Mary Valley Road, Amamoor 4570

5 3 5 UNDER CONTRACT

Ultra spacious, very private executive style brick residence on 15 acres. Built to suit the extended family, it has 5 bedrooms, office, 2 bathrooms and 3 living...

SUBURBAN SPLENDOUR

22 Willow Grove Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $400,000

This spacious 4 bedroom home on 1001 m2 is in a great location. The open plan lounge/kitchen/dining area opens onto the outdoor entertainment area. Separate...

THIS SUPERB HORSE AND CATTLE PROPERTY IS THE JEWEL OF MARY VALLEY!

111 Bergins Pocket Road, Kandanga 4570

House 4 2 6 AUCTION 17th...

Offering 32.47 Hectares in the prime Mary Valley. Water is in abundance with a water allocation of 20 mega litres as well as a dam, which all contribute to the...

UREGNT Sale.... Below Replacement

13 Elanda court, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 3 4 $450,000+ URGENT...

This excellent property is on the market to sell and sell quickly. So if you are a serious buyer and ready to buy NOW... this is your opportunity to snap up an...

WHY RENT WHEN YOU CAN BUILD RIGHT NOW!!

Lot 38 Azure Avenue, Banks Pocket 4570

Residential Land If you're looking for an extra-large vacant block, surrounded by prestige homes ... OFFERS OVER...

If you're looking for an extra-large vacant block, surrounded by prestige homes and located only a stone's throw from all that Gympie has to offer - then this is...

IMMACULATE FAMILY HOME!!

1 Bracefell St, Southside 4570

House 4 2 4 $439,000

Don't look past this wonderful family home if you're looking for the best in comfortable and stylish living in a great location. Positioned in the popular Willow...

COUNTRY LIVING IN TOWN!!

4 Opal St, Southside 4570

House 2 1 1 $239,000

This home offers the best of all worlds acreage living just minutes to all conveniences. This neatly presented 2 bedroom home provides ease of low maintenance...

A RARE FIND !!

42 Yingani Road, Brooloo 4570

Residential Land 5 plus acres of natural beauty, with excellent soil, seasonal creek, spring ... $229,000

5 plus acres of natural beauty, with excellent soil, seasonal creek, spring fed pond in much sought after Mary Valley - 11 km from Imbil. * Ideal weekend retreat...

HIGHLY PRODUCTIVE MARY RIVER RURAL PROPERTY, SUNSHINE COAST!

49 Mullaly Rd, Kybong 4570

House 4 2 4 $1,895,000

This irrigated, highly improved river front property offers the buyer a depth of opportunities. This property has genuine carrying capacity of 150 dry cattle, 28...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!