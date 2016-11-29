Region shapes up as tourist hot spot this summer

HOLIDAY resort and motel owners in the region are looking forward to a bumper season, with warm weather continuing and good numbers already being experienced.

"This year's been better than the past five years,” said Rainbow Sands manager Xavier Miloud.

Mr Miloud said the resort was booked out through Christmas and well into January, and other accomodation providers in the area were experiencing similar interest levels.

Dolphin Waters Tin Can Bay manager Greg Widdison said rooms had been booked there through January 8, and were expected to remain so until Australia Day.

While there had been vacancies available since the last school holiday period, Mr Widdison said tourist levels along the Cooloola Coast were promising and would continue "as long as we don't have a big wet”.

Inskip Point is also attracting holiday makers, with more than 500 people already booked in every day from December 23 to January 1.

According to Andrew Saunders from Destination Gympie Region, the summer period is shaping up well for the region's tourism.

"Bookings have been very strong through the region since the September holidays,” he said.

Mr Saunders said while it was difficult to pinpoint an exact amount which could be injected into the economy this summer, it would not be insignificant with the industry worth $200 million every year.

While the area had been popular all year with European tourists, he said he we might see an influx of visiotrs from closer to home.

"I wouldn't be surprised if a lot of bookings came from out west.”