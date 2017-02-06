Refreshing look for Royal

FAMILY FRIENDLY: Jack Lowe in the new kids area at the Royal Hotel.

GYMPIE'S Royal hotel has undergone a face lift and some new renovations recently and in addition to being a great place to eat, relax and be entertained, it's now become a great place to party, learn new skills or stay as well.

The Royal will continue to provide quality late night entertainment on the weekends for the party goers but there are plenty of other activities or services catering to all.

The menu in the bistro is one of the first changes.

They are currently in the process of printing new menus and developing a brand new website.

Coffee is offered from 9.30am to 9pm every day and there are fresh new menu items, catering to a wide range of dietary needs, updated regularly.

An alfresco dining area is a new addition and during the recent Mary Christmas Celebrations in December was immensely popular with diners.

The alfresco dining area is a big hit with diners at the Mary Christmas celebrations. Contributed

There's a play area for the kids to keep them entertained while the adults relax and another recent addition to the establishment is the function room.

Co-owner and manager of the Royal, Stacey Lowe, is keen to get the word out about this new facility.

"We welcome weddings, 18ths and 21sts but it can also be booked for training sessions, meetings and business functions,” she said.

The Royal can also cater for any functions with finger food, dietary specialised food or alternate drops all on the menu, depending on what the occasion calls for.

The new function room can be separated off for private functions. Contributed

For a function with a difference, the Royal often plays host to cocktail making workshops, perfect for hen's parties and bridal showers.

These workshops can be booked to suit, including platters of food, and are a heap of fun where participants learn to make several different cocktails to try.

Cocktail workshops are a great way to celebrate a hen's night or bridal shower. Contributed

The Royal also has 11 modern and renovated rooms available, all complete with ensuites, with prices starting from $110 per night.

As an entertainment venue, Gympie's Royal Hotel is a major drawcard with regular live music on show, either in the lounge or downstairs in The Basin.

"We have just started Big Deck Sessions with local and talented videographer Luke Soanes. These live recordings are posted to social media to showcase the live music and the calibre of talented musos playing at the hotel,” Ms Lowe said.