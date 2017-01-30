Reeling in the big beach catches at Teewah

This 2.7m shark was reeled in off Teewah Beach.

TWO beach fishermen reeled in some serious catches near Cooloola waters over the weekend, drawing small crowds and attention on the Rock report Rainbow Beach Facebook page where they were posted.

Humble fishermen Kyle Miller, who was camping with mates at Teewah camping Area, was pleasantly surprised when he hooked a shovel nose ray at high tide on Friday evening close to where the Freshwater track enters the beach at Teewah.

Kyle Miller caught this shovel nose on Friday night off Teewah Contributed

Taking close to an hour to reel in, Kyle said the prehistoric-looking ray was about two metres long and took a lot of man power to return it to the water.

"It took four or five of us to pick it up," he told The Gympie Times.

"We walked it back in, swam it out for 10 minutes and when we felt it beginning to kick its tail as it got its strength back we pushed it into the water."

Photos View Photo Gallery

On Saturday another beach fishermen drew a crowd when he reeled in a 'nine foot' shark from the beach at Teewah Beach Camping Area.

Alisha Langlands, who was on the beach to witness the incredible catch, said the fisherman "was pretty stoked with his catch especially when a small crowd gathered."

Measuring around 2.7m long according to the fishermen, she said the shark was released back into the ocean straight after it was reeled in.

The shark is thought to be a lemon shark.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The shovelnose ray

The common shovelnose or giant shovelnose ray is a species of fish found in open and shallow seas near Australia, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

The Lemon shark

Lemons sharks are found inshore and offshore north of Brisbane on the east coast and north of Geraldton on the west. Their features are: