35°
News

'Record' summer season for Rainbow Beach businesses

scott kovacevic
| 26th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
RECORD SEASON: Hellen Jones said the the Coffee Rocks at Rainbow was crowded every day over the summer holiday period.
RECORD SEASON: Hellen Jones said the the Coffee Rocks at Rainbow was crowded every day over the summer holiday period. Scott Kovacevic

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SUMMER has been a hot period for Rainbow Beach tourism, with cafes serving up to 500 meals every day over the Christmas break in what business leaders have called another "record” year.

"Talking to other business people, it was as good a Christmas as ever been here,” Rainbow Beach businessman Michael Read said.

Owner of the Plantation Resort and Coffee Rocks at Rainbow cafe, Mr Read said the town was becoming popular with people who wanted to avoid the massive crowds of the Sunshine and Gold Coasts.

"We're seeing numbers increase in the accommodation side as well; I think we were up 7% for the whole year and 12% for December.

"Every month this year occupancy has been higher than last year.”

While overseas tourists had taken a shine to the area, Mr Read said the majority of holidaymakers over the break came from closer to home.

"We do get a lot of overseas guests through here throughout the year, but Christmas time 95% of people were Australian holiday makers.”

Beautiful weather brought the crowds to Rainbow Beach this summer.
Beautiful weather brought the crowds to Rainbow Beach this summer. Jacob Carson

Sunning and surfing on the beach were not the only popular pastimes over the break, though.

Baitrunner charter boat new owner Mat Cooper said the summer season had been a huge boost for the region, in spite of the sometimes unco-operative weather.

"We had strong north-easterly winds come in for weeks around Boxing Day on,” he said.

"I myself had about 10 days straight booked for charters and only ended up getting about four of them in due to bad weather. That made it a little bit harder.”

Otherwise, Mr Cooper said the break had been great for fishing and boating in the region.

"Christmas was very busy.”

With so many people around, Mr Read said he was glad he had opened the Coffee Rocks cafe which had overflowed on most days of the break and served 500 meals a day.

"We had a full house each day for two to three weeks over the Christmas period,” Coffee Rocks staff member Hellen Jones said. While numbers were slowing with school back, Miss Jones said the beach was in for one last blast on Australia Day.

"If I had the day off, I would be (headed there),” she said.

Gympie Times

Topics:  rainbow beach summer summer season tourism

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau on footy, life and that engagement to netball glamour Maria Tutaia.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

Summer draws up to 10,000 to Rainbow Beach

Summer draws up to 10,000 to Rainbow Beach

THOUSANDS of people are expected to make a splash at Rainbow Beach and Double Island Point today, capping off a strong summer break for the region.

Could this be the end of the dreaded mobile blackspot?

Black spots will be defeated by using wi-fi networks

Is our allegiance to the British monarch absurd?

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. A new campaign to become a Republic has been launched ahead of Australia Day. What do you think?

Is it time to become a Republic?

You know you're an Aussie when...

If you're sporting a mullet like these guys, and love yourself a bonds chesty, you could be an Aussie...

HERE we go...the good, the bad and the bloody ugly.

Local Partners

Our community, helping Scott to his feet

WHEN Gympie-born Scott Hoare became a tetraplegic after a horror accident late last year, his hometown jumped at the chance to throw in whatever help they could

Cooran acoustic nights start year on the right note

GOOD SOUND: ZIKO performs at an earlier Cooran Acoustic Night.

INTO the New Year and the Cooran acoustic nights are back on.

What's on around Gympie region this week?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Gympie Community Diary January 26-29

Widgee Country Music Festival coming up in April

WIDGEE. ) Sista Lee, sisters Natalya and Kiarnah Lee, at the Widgee Walk-Ups last Sunday.

Widgee moves its Festival forward to autumn.

Exhibition seen through the artist's own eyes

Artist Beth Diprose.

Artist Beth Diprose exhibits at Pomona

The reality shows battling for your remote

The reality shows battling for your remote

Big guns come out blazing as channels face off for ratings war.

  • TV

  • 26th Jan 2017 7:00 AM

Beloved television icon Mary Tyler Moore dies

The Mary Tyler Moore Show was the first major sitcom to portray a single, independent working woman as a lead.

THE beloved sitcom star has passed away

Flume, Amy Shark tipped to battle for Hottest 100 glory

Flume's Never Be Like You is a favourite to take out the top spot.

Triple J's annual music poll received a record number of votes.

What's on the big screen this week

James McAvoy in a scene from the movie Split.

THRILLER master M Night Shyamalan is back in top form with Split.

Who's going into the jungle this year?

Chris Brown and Julia Morris host the TV series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

THE celebrity names on everyone's lips ahead of I'm a Celeb debut.

This could be the last Australia Day Hottest 100

Triple J have been supporting indigenous hip hop duo A.B. Original and their protest song January 26 , which is said to be polling strongly in the Hottest 100

Will tomorrow be the last time Hottest 100 is heard on January 26?

MOVIE REVIEW: Split is a mammoth acting task for McAvoy

James McAvoy in a scene from the movie Split.

Director M Night Shyamalan is back to his best in new thriller.

STONEYCROP COTTAGE

53 Scott Thomas Drive, Sexton 4570

2 1 1 $259,000

Stoneycrop Cottage is a delightful 7 acres situated fifteen minutes from Gympie at Sexton. The undulating fully fenced acreage has a good dam and stable that would...

PRETTY RARE !!

124 Gleneagles Drive, Curra 4570

4 2 2 Auction

An amazing and immaculate home on approx 1.5 acres, backing onto a huge lake where wildlife abounds - imagine that! The near new 4 bedroom brick home has a full...

ALL SYSTEMS GO !!

1 Glynn Place, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 $310,000 ONO

The owner is committed elsewhere and has 30 days to sell his home and move on. Approx 2 years old, with builders warranty still in place. The home is a low set...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION !!

41 Myall Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 2 Auction

Situated on a corner allotment, within a short stroll to all amenities within the CBD, hospitals and schools. * Highset Queenslander style home with tongue and...

EXCELLENT VALUE !!

Gympie 4570

House 2 1 $153,000

Located in a great spot on a 510m2 allotment overlooking a park-like area. * 'Chamferboard' home with hardwood floors, 2 large bedrooms, open plan...

4 BEDROOM HOME ON 2.5 ACRES WITH 360 VIEWS !!

85 Clarkson Drive, Curra 4570

4 1 3 Auction

With lots of room to move, this 4 bedroom home on 1 hectare(2.5 acres) is ideal for families looking for somewhere to watch the children grow up. * For the...

LIGHT BRIGHT AND AIRY QUALITY HOME

45 Furness Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This home offers much more than first meets the eye. Built by Ausmar Homes this quality home offers outstanding workmanship and design. The neutral tones and...

QUALITY MEANS EVERYTHING!!

118 (Lot 3) Green Trees Rd, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land It's rare to get a 6536m2 block of this quality in the ... $185,000

It's rare to get a 6536m2 block of this quality in the sought after area of Pie Creek. This lovely gently sloping to flat block is situated at the end of the...

SOUGHT AFTER PIE CREEK!!

118 (Lot 2) Green Trees Rd, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land Here's your chance to own a great property in Pie Creek and ... $178,000

Here's your chance to own a great property in Pie Creek and live in your dream home. This 9467m 2 is gently sloping with a good dam to supply water for your...

128 Acres with River Frontage and 4 Bedroom House

2805-2905 Mary Valley Road, Kandanga 4570

House 4 1 2 $995,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of the Mary Valley this 52 hectare property features a 4 bedroom Queenslander with views over the property, a large machinery...

Accusers become accused in tenants from hell story

SPEAKING OUT: Scott Marsen says he doesn't want people to feel sorry for the couple who trashed his home.

Couple whose house was trashed accused of doing the same

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

Gympie has a new youthful edge as families flee 'overpriced' Sunshine Coast and Noosa regions

OUR FUTURE: BethAnn, Janae, Matthias and Jason Kauffman from new Mary St business Mamma Dee's Kitchen are part of the wave of young settlers moving to Gympie and helping diversify its economy.

It's a new young Gympie as families flee 'Grey South East'

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!