Ready to deck the halls?

FESTIVE SPIRIT: Nev and Win Davies, from Cooloola Cove, were last year's winners of the competition.

HOW would you like to win $300 to spend at Mitre 10 just before Christmas?

It's as simple as nominating your Christmas light display in the Sunshine Mitre 10 Light Up for Christmas Competition for your chance to win.

The competition opens today and two winners will each receive a $300 voucher for Sunshine Mitre 10 in Gympie.

Last year's winners, Nev and Win Davies, from Cooloola Cove, impressed the judges and took away the Best Judged display award.

The second award is voted by popular choice.

To nominate, head online to gympietimes.com .au/christmaslights.

Nominations close 10pm on Tuesday, November 29.

But guess what?

You can win one of four $100 vouchers just by voting for your favourite display.

Make sure you grab a copy of The Gympie Times on Friday, December 2 for your voting coupon and a map of all the entrants.

Fill out the coupon and place it in the box provided at the Gympie Times office at 44 Nash St or Sunshine Mitre 10, Langton Rd Gympie.

Collect the coupons from every edition of the Gympie Times from December 2 for more votes and chances to win. Voting closes on December 15 at 12pm and the winners of both competitions will be announced in The Gympie Times on December 17.