Ready, aim, fire at Gympie smallbore

A SOLID 48 shooter turnout on Friday night set the tone for a competitive meet at Gympie smallbore.

Shannon Peters took out top spot with a well rounded 40, followed by Damien Cotter, Dennis Buckley and Fay Bowring, also on 40.

Chris Davy, Curly Lewis and Jimmy Wardell were close behind on 39.

Joshua Thomas, Shilo Ryan, Zach Woods-Glur, Peter Bowring, Charlie Wight, Michael Shea and Andrew Forde performed well to score 38.

Further down the ladder, Ming Roberts, Reg Tame, Mark Brown, Ray Turner and Rodney Stolberg finished the night on 37.

Tim Gregory, Anthony Ryan, Jordan Irwin, Leon Bath and Jakob Larsen fought to complete the shoot on 36 with Ryan Turner on 35.

Gympie smallbore meets every Friday night with new shooters welcome.