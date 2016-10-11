33°
News

Ready, aim, fire at Gympie smallbore

11th Oct 2016 4:52 PM
Smallbore shooter Adam Turner lines up a shot.
Smallbore shooter Adam Turner lines up a shot. LEEROY TODD

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A SOLID 48 shooter turnout on Friday night set the tone for a competitive meet at Gympie smallbore.

Shannon Peters took out top spot with a well rounded 40, followed by Damien Cotter, Dennis Buckley and Fay Bowring, also on 40.

Chris Davy, Curly Lewis and Jimmy Wardell were close behind on 39.

Joshua Thomas, Shilo Ryan, Zach Woods-Glur, Peter Bowring, Charlie Wight, Michael Shea and Andrew Forde performed well to score 38.

Further down the ladder, Ming Roberts, Reg Tame, Mark Brown, Ray Turner and Rodney Stolberg finished the night on 37.

Tim Gregory, Anthony Ryan, Jordan Irwin, Leon Bath and Jakob Larsen fought to complete the shoot on 36 with Ryan Turner on 35.

Gympie smallbore meets every Friday night with new shooters welcome.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Gympie Times

Topics:  competition, gympie sports, shooting, sport

New equipment gives patients room to breathe

New equipment gives patients room to breathe

MEDICAL staff and members of the community came together at Gympie Hospital today to celebrate the arrival of a new life-saving piece of equipment.

Ready, aim, fire at Gympie smallbore

Smallbore shooter Adam Turner lines up a shot.

A SOLID 48 shooter turnout on Friday night set the tone for a compet

So much for a free country: 85-year-old ratepayer

The Valley Rattler Steam Train.

Letter writer not happy at having to pay Rattler levy

Man remains in jail over stolen guns, ammo

Man accused of stealing guns, receiving stolen property

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

Spring into the fair at St Pat's

Hamish Malone, Austin Pronger, Tim Malone warm up the popcorn machine ahead of the St. Patrick's Spring Fair.

COME one, come all to the St. Patrick's Primary School Spring Fair.

Latest deals and offers

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar after the cost of the visa to bring international artists to the country goes up 600% next month.

SOLVED: UFO expert explains mysterious lights

Brett Anderson filmed two mysterious lights over Caloundra about 10.30pm on October 6 but the "UFOs” have been discounted as man-made devices.

Caloundra UFO explained

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

Brooke Jowett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

FLICK betrays best friend as reality show's alliance crumbles.

Calling all live sport fanatics - this is your season

It wouldn't be an Aussie summer without loads of live cricket!

SUMMER in Brisbane means sport.

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

Dacre Montgomery in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

FIRST look at big-screen remake of beloved TV series.

Local band announced as Slipknot support act

Singer Corey Taylor of the US heavy metal band 'Slipknot' on stage during a concert at the Nova Rock 2015 festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, 14 June 2015.

Local band gets spot on monster bill

King Parrot and revocation to headline Thrash Festival

A new heavy aussie festival has been announced. Photo Contributed

New heavy festival announced for Australia.

TRULY MAGNIFICENT!!

15 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 $459,000

Situated high on the hill overlooking Gympie is this lovingly maintained Queenslander. Which consist of 3 spacious bedrooms plus an office. This is truly unique...

CALLING FIRST HOME BUYERS!!

4 Eagle Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $245,000

This home offers 3 roomy bedrooms on a large 850m2 block. Tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac, but still only a few minutes' walk to the CBD, this home would be...

CITY VIEWS

64 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 1 $235,000

This Gympie city home was built by one of Gympie's best known and respected builders. The 4 bedroom or 3 bedroom plus office home was built with the best hardwood...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 73

Lot 73 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $129,000

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

MAGIC VIEWS FOR A DREAM HOME!!

Lot 1 Lowe Road, Bollier 4570

Rural 0 0 OFFERS OVER...

For the buyer that wants peace, quiet and views that go forever, then this is your place! Close to the country town of Imbil boasting both a high school and...

LOOKING FOR VALUE!!

16 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $249,000

A solid brick home with furniture included. Presentation perfect on a corner allotment. Conveniently located close to shops, schools and many more local...

CALICO CREEK CHARACTER CLASSIC

298 Calico Creek Road, Calico Creek 4570

House 3 1 5 $325,000

Steeped in history is the old headmaster's home from days gone by. This home is set on 1012m2 fenced block that is surrounded by a much larger rural property...

DOESN&#39;T GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS!

152 Lawson Road, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land An opportunity has become available to purchase over an acre of vacant ... $198,000

An opportunity has become available to purchase over an acre of vacant land in the beautiful sought after Pie Creek Area. Welcome to 152 Lawson Road Pie Creek! A...

COOTHARABA LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

40 Junction Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 4 2 10 $699,000

This beautiful 2ha (almost 5 acres) of almost flat country,15 minutes drive from Tewantin,10 minutes from Lake Cootharaba and 15 minutes from Pomona has just...

PRICED TO SELL FAST!!!!

104 Thomas Road, Curra 4570

House 3 1 2 $235,000

First to see will buy this property that is situated on 5 acres with a lovely park like eucalyptus forest. The tropical gardens are drought tolerant and create a...

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public