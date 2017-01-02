30°
News

We should cap Fraser Coast, Teewah paradise say readers

Bill Hoffman
| 2nd Jan 2017 5:00 AM
Double Island Point with just a fraction of the vehicles that were there daily with more stretched up to the point.
Double Island Point with just a fraction of the vehicles that were there daily with more stretched up to the point.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SUNSHINE Coast Daily readers have agreed there should be limits put on the number of people allowed at places such as Fraser Island and Teewah.

The comments, made alongside an opinion piece asking "Is it time to cap Paradise?' come as new figures show the coast's most remote beach was also its busiest between Christmas and New Year, hosting more than 106,725 visitors.

 

Back in the day.
Back in the day.

Readers responded overwhelmingly supporting greater control over the number of people camping and driving on Fraser Island and Noosa's north shore and lamenting the loss of what had once been a remote wilderness experience.

This past week Sunshine Coast police monitored more than 2000 vehicle movements day on Teewah Beach.

HerveyB of Pialba said: "Yes, I do, think a cap should be placed on the number of people who visit Fraser Island. If these committees are for real, they should realise the more people who go there, the more damage that will be done, and it is irreparable. An example is the fate of the dingoes, the more killed because people refuse to stop trying interact with them the more will be killed. The damage done to the beach by the number of cars using it as a road, the bush tracks that are being cut out to make way for these cars, the tress being removed to allow more holiday houses to be built has to stop. The only ones who are trying to look after the Island properly are the ancestors of the original people who lived there. More notice should be taken of what they are doing and what they say."

Peter1954 of Maryborough said: "I think it's time to cap the idiots who think they are expert 4 wheel drivers, the ones who speed, over load their vehicles and have no idea as to other people's safety, and to actually have a set number of 4 wheel vehicles and all wheel drivers at any given number, well why don't we leave it to the so called experts of nature and hope their plan is actually listened to and acted upon, wonder does this include dingo's."

Herrman of Spring Creek said the introduction of a cap was long overdue: "If one wants to visit the Island use the licensed accredited tour operators or walk. There is also a ferry service which operates regularly. There should be no access to Fraser Island for vehicles from the public. The traffic and rubbish left behind by tourists is a disgrace. Further, the island is world heritage listed and needs to be managed accordingly, rather than a recreational area for 4WD enthusiasts and commercial fishing events. If tourists want to fish, they can readily explore the Island by foot or boat."

 

Way back in the day - think mid 1960s when this was the only way across the Noosa River to the North Shore.
Way back in the day - think mid 1960s when this was the only way across the Noosa River to the North Shore.

YesWeCan of the Sunshine Coast says bring it on: "Yes. You have young (and old) morons driving over turtle nests, destroying sand dunes, leaving tonnes of rubbish everywhere. Close the beaches to 4wd's and walk up the beach!

prr955j8D8LxeMfzROGERH of Urraween had a novel approach: "This government has no brains at all! If they want to cap visitors and make money to protect FI put the price of visiting by campers and 4WD up to $250 per person per week maximum stay 7 days! Solved just send cheque to me for logical advice!"

stumped of Maroochydore was concerned about what's to come: "With cruise ships starting to visit the region, a cap is desperately needed. Anyone who has holidayed in paradise overseas and seen the impact several thousand tourists arriving for their day in paradise wound understand the damage unrestricted tourism on Fraser Island would have on the roads and lakes, let alone the national park values".

Pescadero of Coolum Beach says it's been tried before: "Nice idea but we already tried this. Now what was it the Newman LNP government did? Yup. yelled with outrage and canned the whole idea and wanted to flog off DI to private developers".

e1707 of Noosa Heads wonders at the political will: "Of course it is needed but can anyone really think that Noosa Council/State Government are going to turn down all that money from 'open' number of vehicles....increasing cost makes no difference as still a lot cheaper than staying in accommodation in holiday areas in holiday times.....except more money to go into General Revenue as nothing used on increasing services in those areas".

Elsewhere on social media support was equally strong.

Stephen Brandon is disappointed by the impact of thoughtless campers at Inskip Point: "Been at Inskip for 5 months in the past year here now and have cleaned up so much trash.

"Would say in 3 weeks we've been here this time 3 large garbage bags but mostly small plastic s##t

"What is with cable ties ten million of the f#@king things

"This is sadly Bogan Paradise but thats how it is

"Will keep cleaning up because I love it so much and it takes me back 60 years when lots of QLD was like this..."

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  cap double island point fraser island police readers scientific advisory committee slsq traffic

We should cap Fraser Coast, Teewah paradise say readers

We should cap Fraser Coast, Teewah paradise say readers

Why readers say it is past time to restrict numbers entering world heritage and wilderness areas at any given time.

Gympie weather: Watch the skies this afternoon

File photo.

Region could be in for thunderstorms and a drenching

Thieves run down cop at scene of Coast break and enter

Police generic. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Police officer was responding to reports of break and enter

Strange Politics: While you party, pollies plot and plan

The New Year is ripe with political opportunities, for some.

The politicians may be on break, but the politics never stops.

Local Partners

Take a hot summer snap and you could win big

Take a photo that just clicks to win big this Summer

Twin helicopter rescues at Cooloola Coast

RACQ Life Flight with QFES Swift Water rescue team during joint exercise at Cooby Dam in preparation for summer storms/floods. December 6. 2016

Both men were taken to Nambour Hospital after separate incidents

Gympie celebrates with dancing and fireworks

Caitlyn Shadbolt will perform at the New Year's Eve Family Fun Night at Nelson Reserve.

Party will be a night to remember

NYE fundraiser at Showground

BIG EVENT: Tamika Deller's New Year's Eve fundraiser will be a big event on the Widgee social calendar.

Support will help teen compete overseas

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Folk festival success generates $33m for region

Folk festival success generates $33m for region

SIX days of magic, music and art wrapped up at Woodford yesterday, but the benefits the folk festival created are expected to keep flowing.

M*A*S*H actor William Christopher dies

William Christopher has died at the age of 84

ABC’s New Year’s Eve coverage divides viewers

The ABC left viewers unimpressed with its NYE coverage, again

Kylie Minogue wants a quiet 2017

Singer Kylie Minogue

KYLIE Minogue talks 2017 and Aussie Christmas

Carrie Fisher's death leads to $50 million payout to Disney

Carrie Fisher died on December 27.

Disney set to receive $50 million insurance payout

PHOTOS: Gympie's 2017 starts with a bang

2017 starts with a bang.

Families from Gympie came together for New Year's Eve celebrations.

Dwayne Johnson bought his dad a car

Dwayne Johnson and his dad in a picture the star shared on his Instagram page.

The Rock shared his dad's backstory with fans

INVEST TODAY - ENJOY TOMORROW!!!

52 Wises Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $228,000

Don't let this opportunity slip through your fingers when this 3 bedrooms Hardiplank and brick home could be yours NOW. Some of the features...

QUIET RURAL BLOCK LOCATED NICE AND HIGH

Lot 17 Chamberlain Street, Woolooga 4570

Residential Land This quiet 5,051m2 rural block is ready to be built on. One ... $85,000

This quiet 5,051m2 rural block is ready to be built on. One of the highest blocks on the street you sure to catch plenty of breezes on those hot summer days. If...

CLASSIC QUEENSLANDER CHARM

32A Jane Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $259,000

24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED FOR INSPECTIONS - CALL BRIAN LAMBERT ON 0447 370 778. Located in a central position in Gympie, walking distance to the hospital, CBD...

THIS IS THE ONE YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR???

Chatsworth 4570

House 4 2 4 $470,000

Situated on a peaceful rural residential setting 5 Minutes from the CBD and less than a kilometre to the local primary school. The lowset brick and tile home...

you will want 2 know whats down there!

626 Beckmanns Road, Glenwood 4570

1 1 2 $240,000!

Ever come up to a driveway and think to yourself, I wonder whats down there? What if we told you it was just the most perfect really private, somewhat different...

BUILDER&#39;S ULTIMATE HOME

8 Clarke Road, Glenwood 4570

House 3 1 4 $260,000

Situated in the heart of Glenwood is a fairly new 3 bedroom lowset hardiplank home on a fully fenced 5250sq m block. The home has an open plan air-conditioned...

BAUPLE-COUNTRY LIFESTYLE

Bauple 4650

House 5 2 2 $580,000

Enjoy the country lifestyle on this 67 acre property at Bauple, located only a short drive from Tiaro where most services are available. Also located approx 1 hour...

PEACE AND QUIET SO CLOSE TO TOWN

65 Belvedere Road, Veteran 4570

House 3 1 2 $350,000

Situated approx 4 minutes from the CBD is a lovely 3 bedroom lowset brick home up high on 2.1 acres with pleasant views to the north. The home has an open plan...

VERSATILE &amp; CLOSE TO TOWN

Araluen 4570

House 3 2 2 $389,000

This little gem situated approximately 5 minutes from Gympie CBD, would suit the horse lover or the person who can't get enough sheds. 5 acres (2.02ha) of gently...

Style,Sophistication,Stunning Location

31 Sweetlip Circle, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 3 $409,000

Reduced by $20,000. So the vendor is serious to SELL !! Chances like this do not come along very often !!! To have the opportunity to purchase this executive...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!