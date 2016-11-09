Reader photos: Butterflies grace the Gympie region

Francesca Mcmackin Full Profile Login to follow

RESIDENTS have been reaching in awe for cameras as a never-ending flurry of butterflies travels across the Gympie region.

The butterflies are the migrating Caper White (Belenois java) and the brown Meadow Argus (Junonia villida), who travel to the Great Dividing Range to breed when seasonal conditions are ripe.

The migration only occurs every five or six years, and is expected to last until the end of the month.

Collectively, a group of butterflies is known as a flight or a wing but can also be referred to as a swarm.