Jennifer Lindemann is loving the butterfly blizzard. She said she'd taken hundreds of photos of the beauties passing by, including this one.

Reader photos: Butterflies grace the Gympie region

News

By
9th Nov 2016 12:07 PM

RESIDENTS have been reaching in awe for cameras as a never-ending flurry of butterflies travels across the Gympie region.

The butterflies are the migrating Caper White (Belenois java) and the brown Meadow Argus (Junonia villida), who travel to the Great Dividing Range to breed when seasonal conditions are ripe. 

The migration only occurs every five or six years, and is expected to last until the end of the month. 

Collectively, a group of butterflies is known as a flight or a wing but can also be referred to as a swarm.

Gympie Times

Topics:  butterflies insects photos