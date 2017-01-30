Reaction to mother's story passionate and divided

PUBLIC reaction to our interview (above) with Sarah Jane Mooney on the death of her four-week-old daughter Paige at the hands of Michael John Humphreys, Ms Mooney's partner at the time and Paige's biological father, has been passionate and deeply divided.

(The interview with Ms Mooney was published on The Gympie Times website on Saturday and reached almost 20,000 people on Facebook.)

Some of the ensuing comments on social media castigated the mother-of-three for failing to protect her vulnerable baby from the abuse or at least remove her from the situation, while others defended Ms Mooney and said nobody should judge her unless they had been in a similar situation.

Ms Mooney was convicted of failing to provide the necessities of life to an infant after Paige's death, and has been repeatedly attacked on social media.

The fact that she was a victim of domestic violence and was afraid for her safety and the safety of her other two children and mother was no excuse in the eyes of some, though it was repeatedly argued that it is impossible for anybody to know the difficulty of the situation she was in.

Other commentators said the real issue was the apparent leniency of Humphreys' sentence.

He pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court to torture and manslaughter and was sentenced to nine years jail.

The offence was declared "a serious violent offence” meaning Humphreys will spend at least 80% of those nine years behind bars before he can apply for parole.

Ms Mooney told the court on Friday she had been living in a "never ending nightmare” since Paige's death.

Before her death she had tried to take Paige to hospital several times but had been stopped by Humphreys, who feared getting charged with "bashing” his daughter, she said.

He was using cannabis and ice at the time.

These comments from OzBoz at Frenchville, made online, sum up the feelings toward Humphreys:

"May he rot in hell. This animal has demonstrated that he does not qualify as a member of the human race, and for what he has done, he should be removed from society forever.

"That kind of crime does not deserve a second chance.

"If D'Ath doesn't appeal that sentence, then she shows that she doesn't give a toss about what happened to baby Paige. Shame, shame shame. Apparently that's all a 31-day-old baby's life is worth to the State Government, unless, of course, D'Ath has the... compassion to appeal the sentence in the next 28 days.

A spokesman for Attorney General Yvette D'Ath said late yesterday:

"The Attorney-General is awaiting advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

For 24-hour support phone Qld's DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636, or 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732).