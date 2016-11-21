RBT nabs driver the day after

NO EXCUSES: Despite feeling fine, the driver was still over the limit when he was breathalysed.

A GYMPIE man has been warned about the dangers of drinking heavily the night before driving after an appearance in court last week.

Dylan Burn, 22, pleaded guilty to a charge of driving over the limit while on his provisional licence on July 24.

The court heard how Burn had drunk six to seven beers the previous evening, before an RBT showed a reading of .036 the following day.

Magistrate M Baldwin, while sympathetic to the impact disqualification may have on Burn's employment, said the consequences of driving under the influence could have been much worse.

"At the end of the day, alcohol is a relaxant - it's something we use to unwind,” she said.

"That's perfectly fine thing to do, unless you're driving.”

Magistrate Baldwin, referencing her time at coroners court, also noted that even if Burn had felt fine to drive, he still posed a danger to others.

Burn had his license disqualified for three months, added to an additional suspended sentence of 12 months.

He also received a $480 fine.