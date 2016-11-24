Rates arrears are costing us all millions

LAST RESORT: Yabba Creek, near where Gympie Regional Council has announced plans to auction a creekside camping resort property for unpaid rates.

RATES unpaid to Gympie Regional Council would more than pay for a Tin Can Bay jetty and cover a significant proportion of the promised council support for the Mary Valley Rattler.

Figures released by the council this week show the owners of 2741 properties are behind in their rates and owe a total of just under $6.9 million.

The figure is just under one-third of the cost of the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre.

Of the 2741 properties showing overdue rates and charges, five are more than three years behind and are being auctioned on Friday to recover $78,275.

Seven properties were advertised in Saturday's The Gympie Times, including five dwellings at Clematis St Gympie, Inglewood Rd Monkland, Kin Kin Rd Wolvi, Osborne Crt Wallu and Shamrock Rd Black Snake.

They also included vacant land at Bligh St Kilkivan and the Island Reach Camping Resort at at Imbil Island Rd, Imbil.

Resort owners could not be contacted yesterday on either the landline or mobile phone numbers shown online in resort promotional material. However, two of these properties appeared to now be up to date, as only five are now to be auctioned, as at latest advice from the council.

The auction is to be held from 10am in the Fossicker's Room at Gympie Civic Centre in Mellor St.

Mayor Mick Curran says the council expects only three properties to actually be auctioned today, out of 74 originally scheduled.

"Sometimes people experience difficulties and council is happy to discuss payment plan options.”