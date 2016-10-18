Ranger suffers electric shock on Fraser Island

A RANGER suffered an electric shock on Fraser Island.

Paramedics were called to Urong on the island after reports a 42-year-old man received an electric shock on an electric grate, similar to an electric fence.

The ranger was shocked about 5pm.

Paramedics treated the man on the island later in the evening.

He was not taken to hospital.