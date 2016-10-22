Raise your glasses to a great idea

WHAT: Craft Beer Open Door

WHEN: October 29-30

WHERE: The Pavilion, Gympie Showgrounds

IN THE early planning stages of Gympie Rotary Club's biennial Quilt & Craft Spectacular, a suggestion was made that an exhibit of craft beer would present an added attraction for family members who were not enticed by quilts and craft.

Across the bar came the inspired thought that craft beer events were rapidly gaining popularity as the craft beer movement was growing throughout Australia.

This moment saw the birth of the Craft Beer Open Door, not just as an exhibit but as an event to be run in conjunction with the Quilt & Craft Spectacular, next weekend, October 29-30 in the Pavilion, Gympie Showgrounds.

Research, information and experience were required to present the new event - it didn't take long to catch up, with the assistance of a group of locals whose knowledge is brimming over about this centuries-old craft.

With the Good Beer Guys Beer Adventures (an organisation formed by Gympie's John McEwan and Michael and Joel Carter) on board, a wealth of knowledge and experience is "on tap"... and their informed enthusiasm is nothing short of infectious.

Rotary Club of Gympie president Spencer Slatter said when the idea was explained and that all proceeds would go to Little Haven Palliative Care, the club now had a team that knew what they were talking about with Michael Carter and his crew.

"They are putting together a program that includes a series of workshops so that we can all understand so much more about this craft," Mr Slatter said.

The Good Beer Guys Beer Adventures was formed in 2012 while the three partners, enjoying a craft beer or two, were discussing how difficult it was to find craft beer outside of Brisbane.

It was decided then and there to begin organising local craft beer-tasting and food-pairing events in Gympie.

"To our minds the best way to convince local outlets to stock craft beer was to create demand," Mr Carter said. "We began with an event featuring beers from Brisbane Craft Brewery Bacchus Brewing at a local restaurant. Selling out the 35 seats in less than a fortnight we were surprised at the demand.

"Over the next two years we held events featuring Australian Craft Breweries with brewers attending to speak about the beers featured and explain the reasoning behind their creations. Beers such as Bacchus White Chocolate and Raspberry Pilsner, and Queensland Ale made with macadamia and wattle seed.

"Today in Gympie, we have access to more craft beer styles and brands than many larger centres outside of the capital city, with some local agents stocking some difficult-to-find local and imported beers."

Next weekend is an extension of this experience when more people can sample craft beers from around the nation. A range of four selected craft brew samples on a paddle will be available from just $5 - and the first of four selected craft brews is included in your entry fee of $5.

Bring your friends, make new acquaintances and support Little Haven Palliative Care.

Check out www.craftbeeropendoor.org for all the details. See you next weekend October 29-30 at Gympie Showgrounds Pavilion to discover some great new brews, tasters and info in fine company.