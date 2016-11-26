Rainwater tanks 'the only answer'

THE call from Kenilworth dairy producer Shane Paulger for "dams on the upper Mary” may not win much support from downstream farmers.

People like Save the Mary River Co-ordinating Group president Glenda Pickersgill raised environmental concerns in their campaign to save the Mary Valley from the Traveston Crossing dam.

But both agree on the need for urban water consumers to be more self-sufficient. They want compulsory rainwater tanks in all new suburbs.

"They should catch their own water and use it,” Mr Paulger said.

"We survive on tanks here and all farmers do, that I'm aware of. Why not urban users too?” he said.