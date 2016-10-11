33°
Rainbow Beach's newest cafe that locals are loving

scott kovacevic
| 11th Oct 2016 10:08 AM
Owner Michael Read hopes to bring a vibrant atmosphere to Rainbow Beach.
Owner Michael Read hopes to bring a vibrant atmosphere to Rainbow Beach. Renee Albrecht

LIVING in Rainbow Beach for six years, Michael Read is making it his mission to boost tourism and keep business thriving in the coastal town.

Already manager of the Plantation Resort at Rainbow, Mr Read has now turned his hand to coffee as the owner of Coffee Rocks at Rainbow.

"We're trying to bring more business to town," he said of the venture, which he described as another step forward into the new career direction that began when he took over the Plantation's management rights two years ago.

"We've had childcare centres in Cooroy," he said.

"And started in cattle properties."

Formerly a hairdressing salon and, briefly, a vegan cafe, Mr Read said he had wanted to create a space with a new vibe in the area, and help restore some of the unique flavour Rainbow Beach had lost when the old pub closed down.

So far, Mr Read said the response to his efforts had been fantastic, and the best had come not from tourists but closer to home.

"It's the locals. We're getting huge local support. The locals love coming here.

"Because we did all of this ourselves with the timber and the bars and that, we've created an atmosphere.

"A lot of people said when they lost the old pub, they hated losing the beer garden... they like that this has a beer garden atmosphere."

Mr Read said he designed the cafe to be both cutting edge and as a cafe-bar-restaurant.

"There was a guy in this morning from the Hunter Valley... he couldn't believe how well we'd done the fit-out."

Coffee Rocks is also at front of business trends, Mr Read said, and was using an electronic menu system which was only just finding it's footing in Australian businesses.

"There's only 20 restaurants in Australia that have got that system so far," he said.

