Rainbow Beach tragedy avoided

UPDATE: A police spokeswoman has confirmed an incident on Rainbow Beach just before 5pm this afteroon when a beach crash occurred involving a young child and a police vehicle.

A tragedy was averted and the child sustained only minor injuries, with a possible ankle injury the only result of the encounter.

Both Police and Ambulance units remain at the scene.

EARLIER:

A SPOKESWOMAN for QAS confirmed an ambulance was called to Rainbow Beach at 4.56pm in response to a single vehicle incident.

Lifesavers at the Rainbow Beach Tower said they could see a Police unit and an ambulance at the scene which was roughly 200m south of the tower but could not provide any further information.

More information on this story as it comes to light.