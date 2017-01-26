Rainbow Beach gay rights campaigner declared OAM winner

OAM: Rainbow Beach Order of Australia recipient, Darryl Gauld has been honoured for his service to eductaton, social justice and human rights.

RAINBOW Beach education and training professional Darryl Gauld has been awarded a medal of the Order of Australia.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk congratulated Dr Gauld, who was among 123 Queenslanders named in the 2017 Australia Day honours list.

The Premier noted Dr Gauld's OAM for service to education and to social justice and human rights.

His education service included establishing the Macquarie Education Group Australia in 2004.

He became founding principal of Macquarie Grammar School in Sydney in that year and held that position until 2015.

The school's website describes it as "Sydney's only secular, independent, co-educational Years seven to 12 high school."

A Justice of the Peace, Dr Gauld later joined the Queensland Department of Education and Training.

A veteran gay rights campaigner, he became in 1988 an early volunteer counsellor with the Ankali Project, which in 1985 had established the Sydney Albion Centre to support people living with and affected by HIV.

He was a member and volunteer for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras from 1988 to 2014.

A member of the National Association of People with HIV Australia from 1991 to 1994.

He was treasurer and media spokesman for Gay and Lesbian Teachers and Students Inc from 1991 to 1995.

He was a representative and volunteer for the Federation of Gay Games from 2001 to 2014.

From 2011 to 2012 he was a member of the Sydney Committee of the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia.

He became president in 2014 of Team Sydney Inc, an intentionally non-discriminatory sports organisation stressing "inclusion and diversity," of which he had been a member since 2006.

Presenter, contributor and supporter of the Foundation for Young Australians Safe Schools Coalition since around 2012, he was also vice-president of the Graduate Management Association of Australia from 2009 to 2014, has been a national executive committee member of the association since 2009 and a committee member and fellow of the New South Wales chapter since 2008.

He taught at primary, secondary and tertiary schools, TAFES and universities and corporations from 1983 to 2014 and department head at the Redlands Sydney Church of England Co-educational Grammar School from 1991 to 1995.

The Premier paid tribute to "the broad range of Queenslanders honoured" in Australia Day awards for service to "their community, their state and their nation."

"The Queenslanders honoured today come from across the state working in a wide range of endeavours including health, education, science, research, academia, public administration, sport and media, as well as members of our defence force and officers of our police, ambulance, fire and emergency services," she said.