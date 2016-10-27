Rainbow Beach business rated our best accommodation

Debbie's Place at Rainbow Beach has been rated the top accommodation provider in the Gympie region.

DEBBIE'S Place owner Debbie Lang believes the recipe to great accommodation is great customer service, spotless rooms, a homey atmosphere and great prices.

Her strategy is evidently working, as she claims her latest victory in the online booking world.

Debbie's Place has been rated the best accommodation in the Gympie region, the fourth best in Queensland and eleventh in Australia.

Online accommodation finder Trivago collected reviews across 250 booking sites to reveal the nation's best places to stay.

Ms Lang said she and her staff worked hard to earn the accolade.

"We like people coming, and we like to help people," she said.

"You've just got to give them clean accommodation, reasonably priced, and look after them.

"Because I've made it homey, it's not a motel style atmosphere or a hotel."

The rooms come with the comforts of five-star accommodation at a four-star price, but it's Ms Lang's local knowledge that lets tourists make the most of their visit.

"It's the personal touch of telling them where to go for dinner, tell them the nicest places, give them choices," she said.

"All you want for tourists is for them to come and have a good time in Rainbow, have good food, see good sites, have a great time, and then go away and tell their friends and relatives to come to Rainbow."