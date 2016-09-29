Racing at Mothar Mountain Speedway off to blazing start

Tim Weir (Car 17) proved to be too quick for the rest by dominating the National 4s all night.

SPEEDWAY SEDANS: Blessed with ideal weather conditions on Saturday night, the Mothar Mountain Speedway's first meeting of the season was a runaway success.

A healthy crowd was in attendance to witness a night of fast, exciting racing from the five divisions of speedway sedans there to compete.

If meeting number one is any indication, then speedway fans are in for some real treats throughout the season on the Mountain.

Production Sedans formed the backbone of the meeting and provided fast, close racing throughout the heats. Tim Atkin lowered the lap record during the heats to 19.09 seconds.

The feature event proved to be a different matter, and took some time to complete after a number of stoppages caused by over-aggressive driving by some competitors.

Gympie's Queensland champion, Tim Atkin was unchallenged to lead the entire event to take out an impressive feature race win from Doug Rigby and Daniel Henshaw.

A strong field of Modified Sedans faced the starter at the beginning of the night.

The heat racing was fast and furious.

Unfortunately, mechanical problems reduced the field somewhat for the feature event.

Street Stocks compete in the opposite direction to normal on the Mountain. CONTRIBUTED

Local star Glenn Pagel lowered the lap record twice during the heats and then went on to an impressive feature win from Michael Learoyd and Troy Sismey.

Ford Sierra pilot Tim Weir absolutely dominated the National 4s throughout the entire night.

At one stage, it appeared he would lap the entire field during the division's feature event.

Luckily, for the other drivers, a stoppage put paid to this happening and the cars were lined up again, nose to tail for the restart.

Tim Weir went on to a comfortable win from Andrew Pickering and Ben Stead.

The Street Stocks have an enormous season in front of them. Their national title is set down for the end of December in Kingaroy, while their Queensland state title will be run a week later at Mothar Mountain on January 7, 2017.

Gympie's next meeting on November 5, will see the running of the Coolum Beach Getaway Resort Street Stock City of Gympie title. So plenty of action is planned for the standard division.

Current Queensland champion, Gympie's Steven English got his season off to the best of starts with a hard fought feature race win from Scott McDermott and Ben Langton.

The Junior Sedans, the Stars of the Future, completed the program of racing on the night. All competitors were under 17 years-of-age and all impressed with their ability to drive speedway sedans at impressive speeds.

Mothar Mountain Speedway will return on November 5.