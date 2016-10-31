Quilts, crafts and beer make for spectacular weekend

Kimberley Andrew, Eneco Bowman and Joanne Walker at the 2016 Gympie Rotary Quilt and Craft Spectacular.

ORGANISERS were ecstatic with the bigger-than-ever Gympie Rotary Quilt and Craft Spectacular on the weekend.

Coordinator Kathy Kane said the crowd at the show was almost double that of previous years.

"It's been a big weekend," she said.

"This is our biggest year by far."

She said skilled quilters from across Queensland entered their works.

"The calibre of quilts that we have are fantastic," she said.

"The judges said they're so impressed with the standard this year."

This year's event featured more stalls, creators tables and specialist exhibits than any other year, and also included the Craft Beer Open Door for the first time.

Gympie Rotary president Spencer Slatter said the Craft Beer Open Door was intended to give "somewhere for the men to go", but was in fact gaining "strong support from both sexes".

He said organisers had put months worth of work into the whole event, which runs every two years.