QCWA offers Gympie students help with their studies

GRATEFULLY RECEIVED: Former recipients of a QCWA Billy Maykin Bursary, Natalie Kneubuhle (left) and Jacinta Taske with their certificates.

QUEENSLAND Country Women's Association is offering Gympie region secondary and tertiary students bursaries to help with their studies.

Gympie & South Burnett Division marketing and publicity officer Katrina van den Brenk urges students to apply for the bursaries before the January 31 closing date.

The following bursaries are available:

Rural Studies: The Ruth Fairfax Memorial Bursary of $2000 is awarded annually to a student under the age of 25 whose permanent home address is in Queensland, who has received an offer for tertiary study, and intends to pursue a course with major rural content.

Music and Dance: The Audrey J Hoskin Music Bursaries to the value of $1000 each are awarded annually to students who are dedicated in their pursuit of a musical career (either vocal or instrumental) and who have planned programs of study.

Academic Studies: Billie Maykin Memorial Bursaries, to the value of $500 each, are offered annually to secondary or tertiary students who are academically able but, because of financial circumstances, would not otherwise complete their studies.

State Photography Bursary: To the value of $500 is offered annually to assist a tertiary student who is academically able but because of financial circumstances, would not otherwise complete a tertiary level course.

Textiles and Crafts: The Marjorie Morrow Bursary is offered annually to assist a student studying textiles or handcraft related subjects at a recognised tertiary institution. The bursary is to the value of $500.

Medical Studies: QCWA Greater Brisbane Division is offering one bursary of $500 to a Queensland student enrolled as a midwifery student a tertiary level.

Follow this link for more information and application forms: www.qcwa.org.au/what-we-do/student-bursaries-