QCWA offers Gympie students help with their studies

QUEENSLAND Country Women's Association is offering Gympie region secondary and tertiary students bursaries to help with their studies.
Gympie & South Burnett Division marketing and publicity officer Katrina van den Brenk urges students to apply for the bursaries before the January 31 closing date.
The following bursaries are available:
Rural Studies: The Ruth Fairfax Memorial Bursary of $2000 is awarded annually to a student under the age of 25 whose permanent home address is in Queensland, who has received an offer for tertiary study, and intends to pursue a course with major rural content.
Music and Dance: The Audrey J Hoskin Music Bursaries to the value of $1000 each are awarded annually to students who are dedicated in their pursuit of a musical career (either vocal or instrumental) and who have planned programs of study.
Academic Studies: Billie Maykin Memorial Bursaries, to the value of $500 each, are offered annually to secondary or tertiary students who are academically able but, because of financial circumstances, would not otherwise complete their studies.
State Photography Bursary: To the value of $500 is offered annually to assist a tertiary student who is academically able but because of financial circumstances, would not otherwise complete a tertiary level course.
Textiles and Crafts: The Marjorie Morrow Bursary is offered annually to assist a student studying textiles or handcraft related subjects at a recognised tertiary institution. The bursary is to the value of $500.
Medical Studies: QCWA Greater Brisbane Division is offering one bursary of $500 to a Queensland student enrolled as a midwifery student a tertiary level.
Follow this link for more information and application forms: www.qcwa.org.au/what-we-do/student-bursaries-