Put your hearts out to win at Gympie film fest

20th Sep 2016 5:52 PM
GOOD FOR THE HEART: A peanut brittle heart submitted by Jeanette Wilson for the competition
GOOD FOR THE HEART: A peanut brittle heart submitted by Jeanette Wilson for the competition

WITH Gympie's Heart of Gold International Film Festival due to kick off early next month, excitement is ramping up amongst film buffs throughout the region.

Keeping in line with its worldwide focus, the organisers of the festival have begun their "Hearty Explorers” promotion and give-away.

"Heart of Gold is a fantastic opportunity opportunity for patrons to explore some of the best short films from all over the globe,” says festival artistic director Emily Avila.

Contestants have a chance to win a pass to one of the "Explorer” sessions during the run of the festival from October 6-9.

All they have to do is post a photo of a 'heart' they might encounter in their daily travels, and post it to the festivals Facebook page.

Each of the sessions explores a different region, including Oceania, Asia, The Americas and Europe.

The competition has given Gympie locals the chance to get creative, with the competition entires closing September 25.

Head to the Heart of Gold International Film Festival Facebook page for more information.

Gympie Times

Topics:  competion, heart of gold festival, heart of gold film festival

