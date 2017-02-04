Publican's stand against bullies, homophobes applauded

Gympie hotelier Stacey Lowe has made it clear she will not tolerate bullying at The Royal Hotel.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

IT IS very heartening to see that a local publican, at the risk of losing custom, has posted a sign asking anyone who is either sexist, racist or homophobic not to come in.

By vilifying various identifiable groups, Donald Trump has gained power in the US. It is becoming increasingly apparent that he is ill-equipped to govern.

We have a similar situation in Australia with the re-emergence of One Nation.

This party is strong on wedge politics - criticising identifiable groups, but offering very inexperienced, badly chosen candidates - and offering a small array of half-baked policies.

In their short time in the Senate, the re-emerged One Nation have supported the most cruel of government policies, offering less opposition (13.5%) to the LNP's proposals than any other party.

Our disillusionment with the major parties should not be the means to usher in people even more incompetent than the current government.

Joy Ringrose,

Pomona.