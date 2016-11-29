Public transport quality in question amid bus stop work

Leading hand concreter Darren Sanim works on the new disability access for the bus stop in Monkland St.

UPGRADES to the Monkland St bus stop are well underway, but questions are being raised by some residents about the quality of public transport in Gympie overall.

Brenda (whose last name has been withheld by request) said the disruptions caused by the work were only part of the issue.

"We need more,” she said, saying there was a dearth of service especially on the weekends."There's one bus service on Saturday.”

She also said there was a lack of clarity about transport services, which was highlighted when the Monkland St works began, as many people were confused over the new temporary location of the bus stop.

Polley's Coaches owner Warren Polley, whose company provides public transport service in town, said he understood the concerns but people needed to be aware expectations must be different for regional services than those found in cities.

"That is my most common complaint I would receive,” he said.

Mr Polley said the Department of Transport and Main Roads was working to improve services, but any improvement might not be seen until at least the end of next year. According to the 2010 Wide Bay Burnett Travel Survey by Transport and Main Roads, Gympie has a higher proportion of public transport and private vehicle use than other regions surveyed.

It also reports Gympie has a higher average trip distance than other regions, and a higher proportion of trips of 20km or more.

According to sources, the Monkland St bus stop upgrade is set to be completed on time, with the majority of the underground electrical and pipe work finished. Funded by Translink, the entire project is set to cost $150,000 and aims to provide a higher capacity stop.