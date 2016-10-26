Proposal to shut Southside waste facility

Council is recomended to vote to shut down the Southside waste management facility.

SOUTHSIDE residents will soon be forced to dump their rubbish at the Bonnick Ride site, with plans to shut down the Southside waste management facility in 2017.

Council is recommended to vote to close the facility as part of the plan to rehabilitate the Southside landfill in today's meeting.

According the tabled report, the need to close the waste management facility became known only after the design for the landfill was completed.

The shape required to safely shut the landfill will leave the facility unable to operate, forcing its closure when work required for council to comply with environmental regulations begins.

While the cost of the rehabilitation is estimated to be $1.65 million, council expects operational savings of about $344,000 as a result of the proposed shutdown.

The report states about 4000 people live in the Southside waste management facility, the majority of which with a travel time of less than 10 minutes to the Southside facility which will remain "very similar” for most of these properties.

Those most affected will be residents in Pie Creek and those living west of the Southside facility along Glastonbury Rd.

It is reported these properties would still fall within best level industry practices for waste management, with the Widgee waste management facility remaining an option.

No alternative site is proposed to be opened, as "it is not considered the change in service level for the catchment will change significantly”.