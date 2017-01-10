Properties 'scarce' as Mary Valley growth booms

Aerial shot of the Mary Valley taken by Luke Soanes.

VERSATILITY has become the keyword for the Mary Valley, with the region becoming a hot ticket destination for families, farmers and campers.

While the Traveston Crossing dam is becoming a memory for residents, real estate agent, cattle farmer and Valley advocate John Cochrane said the Valley's growth in 2016 came on the heels of the failed project.

"There was a lot of property there for sale from the dam, and now it's sold,” he said.

"If the dam did something for the Mary Valley it told everybody where it was and people are now looking for it.

"Property is scarce to buy.”

Calling the Valley's growth equally as strong as Gympie's, Mr Cochrane said the area had become a popular destination due to its ability to offer something for everyone.

He said Imbil was now an especially attractive option.

"People are looking for this alternate-style lifestyle.

"We will need more smaller blocks out there.

"There's a big demand for smaller blocks.”

As a former farming hotspot before the dam proposal, he said people were also coming to understand the Valley's industrial potential.

"You've got good quality land, water and access.”

While residential and industrial investments were growing, tourism was also on the rise.

Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce secretary Janelle Parker said the increasing popularity of camping would play a huge role in the Valley's growth in the coming year.

"Camping and back-to-basics family holidays have become huge, I don't think just in this area but everywhere,” she said.

"There is a high demand for those sorts of facilities.”

Mrs Parker said she was pleased with the Valley's growth in the past year, with more and more residents bringing unique and valuable skills with them.

"There's a lot of highly educated and long-experienced people in microbusinesses moving into the area.

"The skills and the experience that it brings to the community is huge.”

With 2016 producing so many positives, she hoped to see the region capitalise on the growth by highlighting the myriad activities to enjoy in the region, including kayaking, hiking and horseriding.

Mr Cochrane agreed, and hoped for a continued push for tourism in the valley.

"The rattler was disappointing to lose, and if it was to be reinstated it would be a big thing,” he said.

"Tourism does need to get a shot in the arm.

"We're now a drivable destination, we want that foreign capital in our town.”