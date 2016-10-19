‘Propensity for violence’ keeps man behind bars

The man has been denied bail on charges relating to domestic violence and obstructing or assaulting police.

A Tin Can Bay man facing what a magistrate described as "quite serious" domestic violence related charges has been denied bail.

The 44-year-old man appeared in court on Monday in the prisoner's dock, remaining silent as his defence lawyer Rachel Tierney made the bail application.

The defendant was charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, choking or suffocating, and assaulting or obstructing a police officer.

The first two charges were considered domestic violence offences allegedly inflicted on his then-partner of six months.

Ms Tierney told the court the defendant could live with his mother if released, but the police prosecutor objected to bail, telling the court the man had a "long history" of breaching court orders.

She said had a "propensity for violence" and releasing him could endanger the victim.

Magistrate G. Hillan refused bail and set a court date for November 14.