Prisoner mental health team expanded to help inmates

A CLINICAL co-ordinator and two new doctors are the latest to join the mental health team at the Maryborough Correctional Centre.

The mental health impacts of living in a jail have been recognised by the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service and they were the ones that formed the team.

The latest positions hope to help minimise the stress of living in the overcrowded jail.

WBHHS Mental Health Alcohol and Other Drug Service program manager Bradley Elms said the full impact of the team on prisoners was still to be discovered.

"We are relatively new in delivering mental health services to the prison and have not yet operated with a full team, but we can certainly attest to efficiencies and increases in effectiveness with the de-centralising of prison mental health services," he said.

"The team will eventually consist of a forensic psychiatrist, registrar, clinical coordinator, prison mental health clinician and Indigenous mental health worker."

The Maryborough prison is currently at about 20% over capacity in its prisoner numbers.

There have been also been a string of violent offences in the prison this month.