29°
News

Prisoner mental health team expanded to help inmates

Annie Perets
| 25th Oct 2016 9:39 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A CLINICAL co-ordinator and two new doctors are the latest to join the mental health team at the Maryborough Correctional Centre.

The mental health impacts of living in a jail have been recognised by the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service and they were the ones that formed the team.

The latest positions hope to help minimise the stress of living in the overcrowded jail.

WBHHS Mental Health Alcohol and Other Drug Service program manager Bradley Elms said the full impact of the team on prisoners was still to be discovered.

"We are relatively new in delivering mental health services to the prison and have not yet operated with a full team, but we can certainly attest to efficiencies and increases in effectiveness with the de-centralising of prison mental health services," he said.

"The team will eventually consist of a forensic psychiatrist, registrar, clinical coordinator, prison mental health clinician and Indigenous mental health worker."

The Maryborough prison is currently at about 20% over capacity in its prisoner numbers.

There have been also been a string of violent offences in the prison this month.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fraser coast jail maryborough correctional centre wide bay hospital and health service

Still no word on Gympie Facebook page shut-down

Still no word on Gympie Facebook page shut-down

Facebook page critical of Gympie Regional Council has still not decided whether it will shut down, as instructed in solicitor's letter

What will Ms Hanson have to say today?

Pauline Hanson and One Nation Wright candidate Rod Smith.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Is there a state election coming up? Not for a while yet,

Acclaimed Gympie author's enthralling new tale

BODY OF WORK: Award-winning Gympie author Karen Foxlee has published another book, A Most Magical Girl.

A Most Magical Girl: Karen Foxlee releases new book

They're the unpaid heroes who risk life and limb

DEDICATED: The full complement of Gympie SES unit members who attended the North Coast Regional SES Awards on the weekend. (Back, from left) Don Fuller, Wayne Kerle, Alan Sage (chaplain), Ted Logan, Dennis Rossow, (centre) Jason Myatt, June Fuller, Mandy Price, Leonie Eaton, Pam Reis, Meaghan Bentley, Jess Tunnah, Jenny Millers, Tanya Easterby, (front) Ray Myers, Ray Morsch, Steve Clough, Dean Wardell, Margaret Setchell and Charlie Setchell.

Gympie region's SES volunteers recognised for their dedication

Local Partners

Descendents pay tribute at Gheerulla 125 years on

Descendants gather to honour pioneers who settled Gheerulla Creek in 1891

$100k to improve RV facilities in a Fraser Coast town

No Caption

Two other projects in the region have also received funding.

Rush Festival gets the crowd warmed up

ROCKING OUT: 28 Days rocks out in Nelson Reserve on Sunday night as part of the Rush Festival concert in the park.

Things heated up on stage on a cold Gympie night for the Rush Fest

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Hoo8Hoo hitting all the right notes

PERFECT HARMONY: Brothers Tim (left) and Sam Aitken, aka Hoo8Hoo, will be hitting the Gympie stage on Sunday afternoon for the Rush Festival concert.

Brothers Tim and Sam Aitken will be taking to the stage as Hoo8Hoo.

Steve Irwin's final days through dad's eyes

Steve Irwin's final days through dad's eyes

STEVE Irwin’s father Bob has revealed the huge injury toll of the Crocodile Hunter’s adventurous life in the lead-up to his death.

Kristie doesn't mind being the third wheel in Survivor final

Kristie Bennett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

SOLO player will take on Survivor's power couple Lee and El tonight.

Scary hoping Posh and Sporty will re-join The Spice Girls

Mel B

Mel B hoping Victoria Beckham, Mel C will re-join The Spice Girls

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky crush divorce speculation

Chris Hemsworth, right, and Elsa Pataky attend the premiere of "In the Heart of the Sea" at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on Monday, Dec. 7, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

"Honey you still love me right?!"

REVIEW: Michael McIntyre has Brisbane in stitches

Michael McIntyre in a scene from his TV series Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow.

BRITISH comedian is in the country on his Happy and Glorious Tour.

Cliff Richard doesn't need Rod Stewart's help with legal bills

Sir Cliff Richard

"'Don't worry, I'm loaded. I won't keep you to it.' "

Bindi Irwin named in MAXIM HOT 100 list

Wildlife Warrior named among Australia's most beautiful women

QUALITY HOME!!!

3 Inverary Court, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Surround yourself with ambience and quality as you enter this brick veneer home with a floor plan sure to delight. Situated on 731m2 in the sought after area of...

TOO GOOD TO LAST!!

10 Browns Road, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 2 $280,000

Welcome to 10 Browns Road Victory Heights where your dreams can become a reality. Inside will impress you featuring, Three large bedrooms One with a built-in and...

STONEYCROP COTTAGE

53 Scott Thomas Drive, Sexton 4570

2 1 1 $265,000

Stoneycrop Cottage is a delightful 7 acres situated fifteen minutes from Gympie at Sexton. The undulating fully fenced acreage has a good dam and stable that would...

LOOKING FOR VALUE!!

16 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $249,000

A solid brick home with furniture included. Presentation perfect on a corner allotment. Conveniently located close to shops, schools and many more local...

GREAT BUYING !!

11 Cedar Court, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $245,000

Our sellers have transformed this property by recently installing a new kitchen, new carpet and lino and new vanity unit. The 3 spacious bedrooms have built-ins ad...

CALICO CREEK CHARACTER CLASSIC

298 Calico Creek Road, Calico Creek 4570

House 3 1 5 $325,000

Steeped in history is the old headmaster's home from days gone by. This home is set on 1012m2 fenced block that is surrounded by a much larger rural property...

REAP THE REWARDS

207 Brand Road, Wooroonden 4605

4 2 3 $775,000

This superb country lifestyle property is located in the South Burnett Region only 3 hours north west of Brisbane. It consist of 385 Acres with 240 acres...

LOCATION!! POTENTIAL!!

104 Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 4 $389,000

This neat property is situated on a large 1988m2 prime location on the Southside. Positioned on the corner of the Groundwater Road and Serenity Drive (Crest...

Secret Oasis at the end of a Cul-De-Sac

19 Norfolk Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $380,000

This exclusively listed impressive brick home set among beautiful established gardens is an oasis at the end of a quiet Cul-de-sac waiting for you to make it your...

FORTRESS OF SOLITUDE

Coverty 4613

House 2 1 3 $318,000

If you want complete privacy with no visible neighbours and the self-sufficient lifestyle, it will be worth your time to inspect this unique property. 40 flat...

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals