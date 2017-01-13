How to get your child ready to tackle new school year

AS A parent, you play a vital role in your child's education.

There are many things you can do to make your child's first day and time at school more enjoyable.

Early childhood education and care services (like approved kindergarten programs) can help your child get ready for prep.

You can enrol them in a kindergarten program in the year before they start prep.

If your child is already enrolled, talk to your service provider about how they can help with the transition to school.

Ask about transition statements, a summary of your child's development during the kindergarten year.

You can help your child prepare for their first year of school by:

- improving their independence

- having a daily routine

- packing a healthy lunch

- knowing your school

- getting involved with your school

- doing family activities at home.

Before your child starts school, you should encourage them to be independent by helping them practise packing and carrying their own school bag, putting on their shoes, eating and drinking without help, going to the toilet on their own, using tissues to blow their nose and recognising their belongings.

Daily routines can help children understand what they need to do, when to do it each day and why it's important.

To help prepare your child for school, get them into a routine that includes going to bed early, waking up at a certain time and leaving plenty of time to get ready, having a healthy breakfast (to provide energy and promote concentration), preparing and eating lunch and making time for physical activities.

Before your child starts school, make sure you talk to them about what to expect.

Remember to be flexible, as it may take them some time to understand their new routine and adjust socially.

When packing your child's lunch, provide healthy and filling food and drinks (not sweets and chips) in realistic quantities for morning tea and lunch and make sure they can easily open wrapped items and their lunch box.

Provide a variety of smaller items instead of one or two large items and include a water bottle and encourage your child to use it every day.

Help your child get to know the school environment and routine by driving past and walking around the school, especially during school hours, so your child gets used to the number of children, and their movements within the school grounds.

Check in with the school's administration before walking around the school.

Asking the school what equipment and materials your child needs, like a school bag, library bag or hat, will help you and your child prepare for the challenges of going to school.

Most schools will have a list and make sure all possessions are labelled with your child's name.

Before their first day, your child should know how to easily find their classroom and where to put their things (like school bag and hat), when and where to have their lunch breaks, where to meet you each day when school is finished, and where to go for before and after school care if needed.

Encourage them to ask a teacher if they need help.

Help your child get a good start to their education.

Take an interest in their schooling, be positive about it and let them know it's important to attend.

You can get involved with their school by meeting the teacher, informing the teacher of any changes affecting your child, talking to other parents, volunteering (in the tuckshop), reading school newsletters and bulletin boards and attending school events like parent association meetings, fetes, open days or sporting carnivals.

You can also help your child's progress at school by doing family activities including reading aloud and writing with them, stimulating their imagination and natural curiosity by visiting a zoo, park or airport, playing sports, and card or board games, shopping, walking or gardening together and singing their songs and nursery rhymes together.

With a little preparation on your part, you can help to ensure your child is prepared to take on the challenges their school days will present.